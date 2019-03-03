Following Sunday night’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a trio of guests on hand to recap the AMC zombie series.

Joining host Chris Hardwick on Talking Dead are Seth Gilliam, Christian Serratos, and Ron Funches. Talking Dead is set to air at 10:05pm ET, directly following a slightly extended episode of The Walking Dead, and preceding a new episode of Ride with Norman Reedus which airs at 12:10pm ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gilliam joined The Walking Dead in its fifth season. He plays Father Gabriel Stokes, a comic book character whose grim fate from the source material is due up on the show as the Whisperer War is set to kick off. Prior to The Walking Dead, Gilliam was best known for his work on Starship Troopers and Courage Under Fire.

Serratos also joined The Walking Dead in its fifth season as comic book character Rosita Espinosa. With the recently revealed pregnancy for her character, all signs are pointing towards Rosita also meeting her grim fate from Robert Kirkman’s source material, though the show could always change things up to keep her around. Aside from The Walking Dead, Serratos is known for her role as Angela in the Twilight films and recently starred in Bryce Vine’s “Drew Barrymore” music video.

Funches is a comedian whose voice will soon be heard in the animated Harley Quinn series, having previously played roles in Trolls, Get Hard, and Powerless.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×12 is titled, “Guardians.” The official synopsis for Guardians reads, “While one community struggles to ease tensions that threaten to divide from within, the true nature of another group comes into focus. A mission to rescue a friend has deadly consequences.” The episode is directed by Michael Satrazemis on a script from LaToya Morgan.

Following The Walking Dead on Sunday night, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live to recap the new episode as well as run through some of the biggest Walking Dead related news of the week. After the Dead is hosted by Brandon Davis and Janell Wheeler on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.