‘The Walking Dead’: Watch the Epic Daryl vs. Beta Fight

AMC has officially released the brutal brawl between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) from The Walking Dead 913, ‘Chokepoint.’

The episode finds Daryl, Connie (Lauren Ridloff), and Henry (Matt Lintz) on the run after liberating Lydia (Cassady McClincy), daughter of leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), from the clutches of the barbaric Whisperers.

When Alpha sicks Beta and a pack of her walker skin-wearing minions after the fleeing foursome, Daryl is forced to confront the towering Beta among the almost-renovated floor of an office building quickly flooded with walkers and Whisperers alike.

“I mean, if you have Beta and you have Daryl, and they’re in the same universe, you kind of need them to fight, right?! That was the thinking — just, that’s f—ng cool, and we want to see that happen,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“It does, of course, play into a larger story, but Beta is sort of the leader of their army, and Daryl being Daryl, you want to see those guys go head to head. I think both Norman and Ryan Hurst, they did such an amazing job. Everybody involved in making the sequence, stunts, the director Lesil Tommy, everybody just did such an amazing job. Those guys really, really worked that fight and rehearsed it, and came up with cool touches to put into it.”

The fight, conceived and penned by Aquaman screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, incorporated ad-libbed suggestions from stars Hurst and Reedus — the latter of which was left reaching for the Advil after filming.

Many many Advil went down after scene. Hope u guys liked the fight 🤘🏾 — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) March 11, 2019

“Of course, Norman was like, ‘Why do I always have to fight against guys who are bigger than me? I’m going to get so beat up,’” Kang said.

“And we’re like, ‘Cause it looks like you could beat everybody up, so it’s not a fair fight if they’re not bigger than you!’ I just think they killed it, and it was really fun. They got to destroy a set, so they enjoyed themselves.”

Fans went wild for the nasty altercation, expected to be just round one in an ensuing Daryl-Beta feud:

