‘The Walking Dead’ EP Greg Nicotero Comments on Recent Casting Announcements

Fans of The Walking Dead were treated to some awesome news this week, as former Sons of Anarchy and Outsiders star Ryan Hurst was cast as Beta, the terrifying Whisperer villain from the comics. The casting was spot-on, and the response from viewers around the globe has been overwhelmingly positive.

Well, it’s not just the fans that think Hurst is a major catch for the zombie drama’s ninth season. It sounds like the creative team couldn’t be happier with the new addition.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Walking Dead director and executive producer Greg Nicotero about Monday’s big announcement. While he didn’t completely confirm the news of Hurst’s arrival (the official announcement has yet to come from AMC), he directed the praise of the Season 9 casting decisions straight toward new showrunner Angela Kang.

“I mean, I’ve got to give a tremendous shout out to Angela Kang because the casting this season has been impeccable,” Nicotero told us. “Every single new character that’s come into the fold this year has just knocked it out of the park, you know? I’ve been really, really grateful to everybody that has been cast on the show. I just feel like every one of them can hold their own, and I’m a massive fan of Ryan’s as well, so I can only imagine how great that can be.”

Hurst is the latest in a long list of actors who have joined the ranks in Season 9. It was revealed at Comic-Con last month that Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Eleanor Matsuura (Into the Badlands) had been cast as comic characters Luke and Yumiko, respectively. Soon after, it was announced that The 100 alum Nadia Hilker would be playing Magna.

Beta was the third of the Whisperers to be cast, following Samantha Morton’s appointment as Alpha, and the addition of Cassady McClincy as Lydia.

“Between Nadia, and Eleanor, and Cassady who just came on as Lydia, it’s just been a whole new world, having these actors coming into the show,” Nicotero added.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, and returned for the second half of its fourth season on Aug. 12.