‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Reacted to Carl’s Shocking Reveal

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

Well, The Walking Dead has finally pulled off the unthinkable. The series set up the death of Carl, one of its most integral characters, in tonight’s midseason finale, and fans are still trying to figure out what to do with themselves.

At the end of the episode, when Rick and Michonne finally reached the rest of the group in the sewer, Carl revealed to his father that he had been bitten on the stomach, a wound that isn’t able to be removed. This confirmed that Carl is in fact dying in the midseason premiere at the end of February.

If you found yourself screaming at the television during this moment, or sobbing uncontrollably as the credits rolled, you can rest easy knowing that you weren’t the only one. Plenty of fans took to Twitter to express their pain, but we all know gifs and memes can only heal so much.

Chandler Riggs, who has played Carl since he was just a child, also got on social media to say a few words about the tragic twist.

Carl’s death will play out in full when The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 25, 2018 at 9pm ET on AMC.