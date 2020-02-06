The Walking Dead Season 10B Photos Released

After a three-month hiatus, The Walking Dead is finally ready to make its way back to AMC‘s Sunday night lineup. The long-running series is set to return with the second half of the 10th season on February 23rd, bringing fans the next chapter of the Whisperers saga. The survivors are fighting back against Alpha and the Whisperers and Negan has seemingly found himself a new place to call home, at least for now. There are a lot of moving parts to follow this time around.

While we’ve still got a couple of weeks until The Walking Dead‘s midseason premiere, AMC is giving fans a chance to take a look at what’s to come just a little bit early. The network has released a slew of new photos from The Walking Dead‘s upcoming episodes, 17 in all.

The photos all came via Twitter on Wednesday, some from members of the cast and others from the official Walking Dead accounts. By the time the entire rollout had finished, people got a chance to see new looks at just about every major character on the show. As expected, Daryl and Carol seem to be the most featured characters in the photos.

You can take a look at all of the brand new Walking Dead images below!

