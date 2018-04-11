‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Think They Spotted a Whisperer in Sunday’s Episode

There’s been a ton of talk about the dreaded Whisperers appearing on The Walking Dead sometime in the near future, seeing as how they are the next group of villains to appear in the comics following the defeat of Negan. While the creative forces behind the show have said that the debut of the skin suit-wearing creeps is still a ways off, some eagle eyed fans think they may have spotted the Whisperers this past Sunday.

The PT Channel on YouTube published a video detailing the scene where the Whisperers were supposedly spotted. It’s a blink-and-you-miss-it kind of moment but, if you happen to catch the shot in question, you’ll definitely see what the video is talking about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this past week’s episode, there is a scene where Eugene is being taken back to Hilltop by Daryl and Rosita. At one point, while he and Rosita are arguing, Eugene looks over into the bushes behind a fence line. After they walk past, the camera sticks on the fence for a couple of seconds, making it seem as though the audience is supposed to focus on something.

If you look closely, you’ll see what looks like a face behind the fence, poking through the bushes. This is what fans are claiming to be the first appearance of the Whisperers.

While there is no confirmation of this anywhere, and the image isn’t necessarily a face, it does slightly resemble the the sagging skin masks worn by the marching Whisperers. Take a look at a screenshot of the moment below.

Sure, this is probably nothing but a coincidence, but the fact that the camera stayed focused on it for more than a moment. That alone has a bunch of fans buzzing that this could be more than just an accident.

As far as timeline goes, this wouldn’t be the worst time to include the Whisperers on The Walking Dead. In the comics, the Whisperers came into play just after Negan was defeated. While there was a multi-year time jump after Rick won the All Out War, the first issues following the event brought the Whisperers into the fold.

Check out the full video explaining the Whisperer theory below!

What do you think? Could the Whisperers finally be making their way onto The Walking Dead? Or is this just a fan thinking about things way too much? Let us know in the comments below!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.