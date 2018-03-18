With Sunday night’s new episode of The Walking Dead, the dangers of losing a character are heightened.

There are several reasons for the possibility of a character joining the ranks of Hershel, Glenn, and Carl. First of all, Rick and Negan will be going head to head as the leader of Alexandria hunts his greatest nemesis. More importantly, Talking Dead is billing its guests as having a “surprise cast member” among them, which is typically cause for concern among The Walking Dead fans.

Episode 8×12 of The Walking Dead is titled, “The Key.” The official synopsis for The Key reads, “Hilltop’s leadership faces a difficult dilemma after the arrival of unexpected visitors.”

Let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe in The Walking Dead Episode 8×12…

Rick- Danger. With so much talk about Rick’s demise among the show’s writers and producers lately, the idea of having Rick go after Negan solo while acting on emotion having lost Carl is terrifying.

Negan- Danger. Rick is, however, on a mission. That mission is to kill Negan. It’s hard to imagine both Rick and Negan surviving their heated encounter but, then again, the war likely won’t conclude until Episode 8×16.

Michonne- Safe. Michonne will go an interesting and unexpected journey with Maggie and Enid. Unlike those two, Michonne has been heavily effected by Carl’s death and has a different outlook on the world, now.

Carol- Safe. Carol and Morgan’s miraculous rescue of King Ezekiel sends them back to the rest of the group as some of the most equipped and able survivors. Topping it off, Negan will never know it was her and Morgan who pulled it off because there were no survivors.

Daryl- Safe. Having made it back to the Hilltop, Daryl is safe until the Saviors bring the war to them.

Siddiq- Safe. Doctor Carson died last week as predicted, making Siddiq the only doctor in town. He’s not going anywhere!

Maggie- Safe. Maggie’s unexpected adventure in Episode 8×12 will never put her directly in danger but she will face threats soon as the Saviors are coming to town.

Morgan- Safe. Morgan will struggle to fit in with the community but will inevitably survive until he heads out for the crossover.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is a skilled fighter but lost a few allies when he decided to keep the Saviors alive. Still, he is not in danger as he remains in control of his surroundings.

Enid- Safe. Learning Carl’s fate will put Enid in a delicate place but she is a hardened survivor who will continue to be just that.

Gabriel- Danger. Gabriel’s vision being challenged poses a major threat as Saviors attempt to chase him down following his Sanctuary escape. His faith will continue to be tested.

Gregory- Danger. Locked in a prison with the Saviors, Gregory has lost all control and runs the risk of being killed or cast out.

Dwight- Danger. Back with the Saviors, Dwight’s loyalty to the Saviors will be tested as he is asked to do things he will not want to. If Laura shows up, he is in big trouble.

Simon- Danger. Simon is questioning Negan’s leadership too much. Hungry to get the role for himself, Simon might end up costing himself more than he knew.

Ezekiel- Safe. Ezekiel has Carol and Morgan to thank for his safety. He just better get his act together quickly if he was to stay that way.

Jerry- Safe. For now, Jerry will stay out of harm’s way after having been a hostage.

Tara- Safe. Back at the Hilltop, Tara is as safe as everyone else until the Saviors show up.

Rosita- Safe. If Rosita can keep her attitude in check, as she has successfully lately, she will be just fine for now.

Eugene- Danger. Eugene is starting to get wise in regard to Negan’s plan and stalling his bullet manufacturing. If the villain discovers Eugene is sabotaging the Savior army, he’ll be in big trouble.

Aaron- Danger. After journeying to Oceanside in search of allies, Aaron and Enid only made new enemies when they shot and killed the community’s leader. He’ll have to have some really convincing argument if both he and Enid are going to be freed.

Seth Gilliam's Father Gabriel will have yet another breakout episode on Sunday night as his character battles an illness en route to the Hilltop community. Alongside Doctor Carson, Gabriel's faith will be tested as they try to escape the Saviors.

