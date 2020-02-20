The Walking Dead Attraction Is Closing at Universal Studios

The Walking Dead is not far out from a comeback, but that doesn't mean everything is thriving with the franchise. Despite a promising TV and film future, it seems The Walking Dead is stalling out at Universal Studios since its attraction is about to shut its doors.

Back in 2016, fans were first able to enter the world of The Walking Dead in California. The walk-through attraction ran daily to give park goers a taste of a real zombie apocalypse, but that experience will shut down next month.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Universal Studios Hollywood will close the attraction on March 4 to make way for a ride inspired by The Secret Life of Pets.

“The area where the apocalyptic-themed attraction is located has been overhauled to become an animal-themed area known as “Pets Place” that will feature a new ride based on the 2016 animated blockbuster The Secret Life of Pets," the paper shared.

Speaking about the change in attractions, spokeswoman Audrey Eig said there is still hope for The Walking Dead. The franchise will return temporarily this October for the Halloween season.

“We continually evaluate our entertainment offerings and are thrilled guests have enjoyed ‘The Walking Dead’ attraction as part of our daytime mix,” she shared. “Walking Dead” maze will return during the park’s annual Halloween Horror Nights event.”

Clearly, Universal Studios Hollywood still has a place in its heart for The Walking Dead, but space is money at a theme park. To keep attendees engaged, a regular rotation of attractions is needed, and Rick Grimes isn't around to vouch for the bloody excursion any longer.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns to AMC with its midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 23, launching more than 40 weeks of all-new TWD Universe programming to air throughout the rest of the year.