Fear The Walking Dead: Colman Domingo's Exciting Season 6 Promises

Fear the Walking Dead seems to be bringing characters back to their more interesting selves than have been delivered in recent seasons. The Season 6 premiere of AMC's zombie series re-established Morgan Jones and as a certified bad-ass but the rest of the gang, like Alicia Clark, Victor Strand, and Daniel Salazar are also headed down a path toward exciting evolution. While on the set of Fear the Walking Dead, ComicBook.com saw Colman Domingo portraying a version of his character who was literally shoveling sh-t for a higher power in Virginia's community. However, as it turns out, he is likely to have some sort of plan up his sleeve as cooperating and bending a knee has never quite been his style.

"I don't want to throw out things that have been said before like, 'An epic new season,'" Domingo said. "No, no, it's not. Actually, I think we're taking the characters... Where we left them was they were all split up. And I think that this season is more of an anthology and we're able to go deeper into more character and conflict. I think last year we're taking out big swings at trying to do bigger story and putting everyone on a path in some way, following a leader. And now that, that's been disbanded in some way, shape or form, we have to figure out who we are as we separate and what we've learned from this whole ideology of trying to help people. And then seeing how that affects the group and the individuals."

Domingo promises Season 6 is going to be "gnarlier," than recent years, in line with what executive producer Michael Satrazemis said about the darker upcoming episodes. "We got punched in the gut and we want to go back to some of their gut instincts," Domingo said, something which is certainly sure to fire up fans of the cunning, sly version of his character last seen in Season 3. "I think you'll be seeing a return to some character traits that people may have wanted to let go of, but they're not able to. And now that you know you have history with all these characters, now you see where it's going to challenge them and whether they are fighting for themselves or fighting to come back together or trying to find agency in this new world."

In the first season of Fear the Walking Dead when Strand made his debut in the series, he was a cool, calm, and collected prisoner in a holding facility with a plan to escape. Shades of this scenario might be coming through under Virginia's rule during Fear's upcoming run.

"I think that's been the important thing for me, even when I had conversations with our showrunners, to remember the Strand that started in Season 1," Domingo said. "No matter how much a person evolves, we still have the genesis of the character. And at some point they have to go back to some of their ways to get what they want in some way."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes of Season 10 in the spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.