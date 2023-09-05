The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Walking Dead universe is officially expanding after the series finale of the main series with new spin-offs like The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was originally going to be a very different series, with Melissa McBride set to return as Carol until she ultimately exited the series, and it set its focus on Daryl. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon looks like an interesting take on the zombie franchise, and it's set in France. Early reviews for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon have been pretty good, and our review gives it 4.5 out of 5 stars. With reviews finally out, we can see the series' Rotten Tomatoes score. According to Rotten Tomatoes, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has debuted with a 71% fresh rating.

Norman Reedus On How Spin-off Differs From TWD

Daryl Dixon has appeared in almost every episode of The Walking Dead, and now that he's getting his own spin-off, fans have been wondering how it will be different from the original series. Reedus recently revealed precisely how the series will differ from TWD.

"It's much different. It kind of takes the crazy away, and it's an adult story, if that makes sense," Reedus said in interviews prior to the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes. "There's a lot going on, but it's super poetic, it's super beautiful. It's not a repeat of the same show at all."

Reedus continued to reveal how The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will look different from its sister series, "The light in France is different than the light in America. The tone, the way people work is different over there. It's a very singular vision. It's a tunnel vision story, and things are happening right away. With The Walking Dead, there will be 15 cameras and 15 angles of me walking across the street. There, it's simplified."

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon About?

AMC describes the series as follows:

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

