The Walking Dead Season 10C Bonus Episode Full Trailer Released

The Walking Dead has released the first full trailer for the six bonus episodes which are being added to the show's tenth season. The trailer, seen in the video above, showcases the past, present, and future for The Walking Dead characters as they were last seen in October's original Season 10 finale episode. Not only is the Commonwealth arriving in full swing but Here's Negan is set to explore Negan's backstory, Maggie has returned and will face a troubled hunger for revenge against Negan, and Aaron seems to have found himself in a troubling situation opposite a new Mays character portrayed by Robert Patrick.

"In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake," the latest synopsis for the six Season 10 bonus episodes reads. "The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

New guest stars featured in these episodes include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Negan's late wife Lucille, along with new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as the mysterious masked character Elijah, among others.

"It's in the aftermath of 10A and 10B. It is a part of that story. It's connected to all that," The Walking Dead universe's chief content officer Scott Gimple told ComicBook.com. "Even like 'Here's Negan' obviously has to do with Negan's backstory, but even then, that is directly connected to the story coming out of season 10. These episodes, I mean... There were six episodes, six weeks. They were written in a... We had to go right at it. Angela [Kang], the staff, some writers from the past, from Walking Dead past, some people who came back to actually work on them. Everybody just gave it their all. And like Fear the Walking Dead, they're concentrated stories because they're shot in a way where we only have a couple of characters that we're focusing on."

Which The Walking Dead Season 10C episode are you most excited to see when they start airing in February? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! A full breakdown of the premiere dates for all Walking Dead universe shows can be found here.