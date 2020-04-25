The Walking Dead Teases Many Deaths in Season 10 Finale

"So many people" will die when The Walking Dead airs its postponed Season 10 finale later this year. The season ended prematurely with episode 15, "The Tower," where Beta (Ryan Hurst) unleashed a walker horde to avenge murdered Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton). In the Greg Nicotero-directed finale, "A Certain Doom," Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) are among the survivors trapped inside a hospital tower now surrounded by the dead, forcing the heroes to put into motion a risky escape plan involving Kelly (Angel Theory), Luke (Dan Fogler), and other allies from across the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside communities.

In the latest Twitter edition of the Walking Dead mailbag, where insider Johnny O'Dell reveals vague teases from future episodes, O'Dell was asked: "How many deaths will there be in the finale?" In response, O'Dell answered with a GIF of Dwayne Johnson saying, "So many people."

Showrunner Angela Kang previously promised Season 10 will deliver a "big, action-packed" finale which could pit Negan versus Beta in battle, just as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes her long-awaited return while a mysterious and dangerous-looking new character enters the show.

"I think that our people and Beta and the Whisperers, they're all on a collision course and it's finally all going to come to an epic head," Kang told ComicBook.com, promising both Carol and Gabriel will be stepping up in big ways. "Everybody is going to do what they do best as heroes and fight in the face of impossible odds. It's a big, action-packed adventure for everybody when we come back."