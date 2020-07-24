The Walking Dead: World Beyond Comic-Con 2020 Trailer Released

The pandemic may have delayed things by a few months, but the third series set in the world of The Walking Dead is finally set to make its TV debut. The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which takes a much different approach to the world of the undead than the previous two shows in the franchise, will be premiering on AMC on October 4th, following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. To get everyone excited about the new series, AMC debut a brand new trailer at Comic-Con 2020, along with the show's premiere date. You can check out the trailer in the video above!

Instead of kicking things off with the fall of civilization, as The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead did, World Beyond starts with the rebuilding of the world. The main characters are teenagers and the show is set 10 years after the apocalypse began, which means that these protagonists have essentially grown up in the apocalypse. The trailer shows them living in a protected community with schools, businesses, and most things we're used to in our normal lives. They're comfortable, but that changes when they decide to venture outside of their community's walls.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. The series stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond. Gimple and Negrete also serve as executive producers alongside Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath.

Here's the official synopsis for The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world," AMC said in a press release. "Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek."

Are you looking forward to the newest Walking Dead series? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on Sunday, October 4th on AMC, immediately following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.