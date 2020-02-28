CBS Ending Hawaii Five-0 After Season 10

One of the longer-running staples on CBS is coming to an end this spring, as the network has made the decision to conclude the Hawaii Five-0 reboot. The series has been on the air for 10 seasons and the current installment will be its last. The 10-year, 240-episode run will be concluded with a two-part series finale on April 3rd. The series has remained popular throughout the past decade, stemming from the name recognition of the original project of the same name.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality, longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan-devotion it inspired.”

The series is developed by Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci, with Lenkov serving as showrunner for all 10 seasons. Hawaii Five-0 has anchored the Friday night lineup for CBS for the past seven years and struck the network a massive deal to re-air episodes on TNT. Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan have starred in the series from the very beginning.

“This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” said O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

