Is There a New Saturday Night Live on Tonight?

Beginning this weekend, Saturday Night Live is taking a two-week hiatus from 30 Rock. As many late-night television productions suspend filming amidst the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, this particular SNL break was planned in advance. As of now, the live sketch comedy show is scheduled to return Saturday, March 28th with first-time host John Krasinski and English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa. It's unclear if the series will postpone any further as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of a new episode tonight, NBC will be airing an episode from earlier in the season featuring Kristen Stewart and Coldplay. As a live show would start, the taped episode will begin airing at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. The episode first aired November 9, 2019 as Stewart geared up for the press tour prior to the release of Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot. Stewart's most notable sketch of the night came during a pre-taped sketch as she played the lead of a 2000s-era pop-punk band singing out about corporate office culture.

Other standouts from the night came with a cold open featuring Woody Harrelson as former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, an appearance by the always-hilarious Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant as the Smokery Farms ranchers on Weekend Update, and a McKinnon and Cecily Strong-starring skit where they tried wrangling a live German Shepard dog.

Saturday Night Live tapes in Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in the heart of New York City, a city that had nearly 100 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday. New York mayor Bill de Blasio has since declared a state of emergency.

“I don’t think for most of us who even have been in public life a long time we’ve seen a situation quite like this, where we receive extraordinary new information on what now feels like an hourly basis, so we’re constantly making adjustments,” de Blasio said in a press conference earlier this week.

Saturday Night Live — as of now — is set to return March 28th.

