The Suicide Squad's Flula Borg on The Boss Baby, Trolls World Tour, and More

This past week, Netflix rolled out the anticipated third season of The Boss Baby: Back in Business, a spin-off the acclaimed Alec Baldwin animated feature. The series from Dreamworks Animation doesn't feature Baldwin — or many other voice actors from the feature film — but it does feature comedian Flula Borg. We recently had a chance to catch up with the funnyman to talk about his role in this season of Back in Business, reprising his role as Mega Fat Baby CEO from the show's second season. After that, we dove into his career aspirations a bit and even unearthed a superhero he wants to create called Techoman. Keep scrolling to see our interview with Borg as he talked about The Boss Baby and a few other upcoming roles.

The Boss Baby ComicBook.com: The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season Three came out Monday. Admittedly, I'm not the target demo for Boss Baby, of course, but -- Flula Borg: Are you sure? I mean, might be now. I watched a few episodes and was laughing my butt off, so perhaps I guess maybe I am now. But let's start there. The script comes across your desk, across your phone, across your email. What initially drew you to a role in a bizarre concept like this. I see that they have written this role to how I normally think I am when I'm making an omelet and speaking to my neighbors outside. Nice. I feel like, "Oh, hey let's let them join, and go for it very deep and dark," so that's what I got to do, and think now that we know each other better, they're like well, "Flula is partly insane, let's let them do something like Flula," and so they let me do it. It's the best. Right. Spinning off that, obviously you get a script, but when you're doing something like this, is there any chance for improv or to put your own little spiceo n it? There is. The writing is phenomenal on this show. Normally people, I know that it's probably first for children, this show, but I think adults also enjoy the show, and I feel like the comedy is not always only for kids, but to get back to your question. I love to always try a few things when we're recording something. You never know. Sometimes it's terrible and it's like an expired raspberry marmalade, but sometimes you make something and it's a delicious asset to eat. You don't know until they give it to the animator.

Voice Acting Absolutely. Now, let me ask you this. Obviously, this isn't your first rodeo with voice acting and with animated properties. Where is Boss Baby on the trajectory of your pro career? Is voice acting something you really, really, enjoy? I'm very thankful for this process. I always feel like I am getting away with something because there are so many delicious workers that have to make something that's just part of this. The writers, the animators, the directors, all these people. I can come in, and I can be wearing a scuba suit, and perform my lines, and then I leave, and two years later magic happens. I'm very lucky that I can be part of this team, where I do not do most of the work. All the work is being done by these brilliants here, and somehow, I'm allowed to participate. I'm very lucky. Would it be something you would want to get into behind the camera, per se with producing, or writing, or directing? Do you think you have an animated feature in you? I think so. I think the trend is to leave a happy raisins and peanuts trail and would be to continue to do very wonderful shows like this, and I have a few features I have done since then, but the goal is to eventually produce my own television series. Yes on film, I would say films are tricky, because it takes so many years to make them so fantastic, but I think for sure I want to start with a live, tape-to-television show. So you play Mega Fat CEO Baby. Brilliant name, by the way. Season Three, is this the end of this particular character or are you hoping to carry this character forward to another season, some more episodes? I don't want to reveal what happens, but I love this character so much, I would happily do this character for decades. If they want to go to Season 58, count me in. Just give me give a Heinz 57 style celebration before we go to Season 58 because I am in.

The Suicide Squad Fever-Dream So you've got the role in The Boss Baby. You've had roles in Wreck-It Ralph and another upcoming in Trolls World Tour. Then suddenly you get a call. You get a call from James Gunn and The Suicide Squad. I know you're not going to talk about it much, there was recently a wrap party. You even made it on James' Instagram, I think. That's got to be a pretty kick-ass feeling, participating in a big, superhero blockbuster. It's a fever-dream. I feel like somebody may have spiked my water actually several months ago, and I don't think any of this is happening. If you did magic and were a magician and said this was all a joke, I would believe you, and I would not be sad. I would just say, "Hey, good show. You got me."