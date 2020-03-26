The Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

This period of isolation and home quarantine throughout most of the United States is the perfect opportunity for TV fans to binge some new shows, and folks are clearly taking advantage of the extra time on their hands. The biggest available streaming services have seen more traffic than they're used to over the past couple of weeks. This especially applies to Netflix, as the service has been reducing its streaming bandwidth around the world in order to keep the Internet from crashing.

There's a ton of TV being watched right now, with a few shows getting a lot more attention than the others. Netflix recently introduced a Top 10 list to the service, allowing users to keep up with what others are watching and join in on the trend. When you check out the current Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix, you'll find that the results are all over the place, with no one genre proving more popular than the others.

Most of the shows currently featured on the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the service, which isn't much of a surprise. Seven of the shows on the list are originals, while two aired on The CW, and one comes from NBC. There's also a solid mix of scripted and unscripted TV, showing that fans like watching reality shows and documentaries just as much as they enjoy a well-written drama.

What are most people watching on Netflix this week? Take a look at the streamer's Top 10 TV shows below!