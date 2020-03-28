Netflix Cheers Preview Seems to Have Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak

Netflix’s Cheers preview seems to have predicted the coronavirus outbreak and people on the Internet are shook. The revelation comes from Kevin Biegel on Twitter, who posted the clip. It focuses on one of the bar visitors sitting and talking to Sam about the possible manufacture of a super virus and his paranoia about it. When he gets reassured by the bar’s staff, he says that he feels better. But, as soon as the door closes, the entire staff hops into action to clean the whole bar as fast as possible with multiple characters looking extremely worried about being in contact with him.

Now, it makes a bit of sense why that segment would hit a little bit differently during this time. The United States is in a full-blown moment of social distancing. Anxieties are running a bit higher about when the coronavirus will subside. So, when someone points this out on Twitter, people think it’s a pretty amazing joke. But, strangely enough, this has been the Netflix preview for the show for a long time. It would seem that with more people paying attention to the streaming service than ever before, new people are noticing things like that.

Proof of that influx of users is all around right now. Just last week Netflix had to be asked to help alleviate the strain on the Internet by various industry analysts and governments. Thierry Breton talked about an important phone call he had with Netflix’s CEO last week.

HOLY SHIT. Bravo to whoever is maintaining the “Cheers” preview page on Netflix right now pic.twitter.com/xnGwr5JXru — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) March 28, 2020

"Important phone conversation with Reed Hasting, CEO of Netflix," Thierry Breton wrote on Twitter. "To be COVID-19, we stay at home. Teleworking and streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain. To secure Internet access for all, let's switch to Standard Definition when HD is not necessary."

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic" last week, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 16,556 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours and over 8700 deaths around the globe. In the United States, there have been over 15,000 confirmed cases with 201 deaths as of this writing.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

