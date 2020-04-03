USA Network To Air Every Episode of Psych In Binge-A-Thon

✖

With fans going a little stir-crazy from being isolated due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the launch of the Peacock streaming service still months away, the NBC Universal-owned USA Network is building anticipation by launching the "Super-Sized Psychtacular Binge-A-Thon," which will reair every episode of the fan-favorite detective series beginning on Wednesday night. Psych, which ran for eight seasons and then had a reunion movie in 2017, has a second film slated for a 2021 release on Peacock, from original series creator Steve Franks. The movie was originally expected to air on USA, but Peacock later took it on for their slate.

When Psych: The Movie aired, it was a modest ratings success, but fans loved it. The idea seems to be that moving the second movie to a streaming platform would allow it to find more success, connect more with the show's fans, and ultimately open the door for more sequels, since Franks has said he has ideas for several.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home will star original series stars James Roday, Dule Hill, Maggie Lawson, Tim Omundson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen. In the film, "the OG crew reunites once again -- this time in Santa Barbara -- when Lassie is ambushed on the job and left for dead...

"In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, Lassie begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to the Chief's side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever."

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, hailing from Universal Content Productions (UCP) in association with Thruline Entertainment, will be directed by series creator Steve Franks, and is co-written by Franks, Roday and Andy Berman. Franks, Chris Henze of Thruline, Roday, and Hill are set to executive produce. While nobody has said as much yet, it doesn't seem like a stretch to think that a preview of the movie may come at some point during the Binge-A-Thon.

