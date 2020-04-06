Tiger King: Investigation Discovery Orders Sequel Series Starring Joe Exotic

✖

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has been such a runaway hit, more networks want to get in on the craze. Investigation Discovery announced Monday afternoon it had ordered a docuseries the network is billing as a "definitive sequel" to the cultural phenomenon Netflix released not even a month ago. A press release distributed by the channel suggests this iteration of the tale looking into Joe Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — will be told strictly from his point of view, including diving into the question of whether or not Carole Baskin had something to do with the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis.

Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic will show “the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?” per the release.

While the Netflix series is technically a true-crime series, it dealt more with the outlandish people surrounding Exotic rather that Exotic's own trial and conspiracies. That's where ID president Henry Schleiff says this new series will come into play.

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s ‘Tiger King,’ but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” Schleiff says in the statement. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama — featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

Though Netflix remains cagey on viewership numbers for most of its properties, one quick trip to Facebook or Twitter will reveal just how many people have seen the series. Since its launch, it's remained on Netflix's Top 10 list and according to one of the people that appear in it, the streamer is already working on additional content.

Conveyor Media — a production house behind many unscripted shows like Bargain Mansions and Cooking on High — is behind the production of this new docuseries. Conveyor's Theresa McKeown and Colin Whelan have been tapped as executive producers for the follow-up.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

