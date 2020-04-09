Best Cast and Creator Tweets from SyFy’s Wynonna Earp Watch Party

If you're like us, you've probably been binging the Wynonna Earp marathon on SYFY all day. Like so many people in Hollywood lately, the cast and creator of the show have been tweeting along with fans. This has become a popular pastime since folks began to quarantine. In fact, ComicBook has been hosting a few #QuarantineWatchParty events of our own recently with James Gunn joining in during a Guardians of the Galaxy viewing earlier this week. You may have noticed that Wynonna Earp is trending on Twitter today, and that's because there are few fandoms as dedicated as Earpers. Before the cast joined in this afternoon, fans and the series' creator were tweeting along. Since then, Earper Twitter has only gotten better.

"The #WynonnaEarp #TBT Season 1 marathon starts right NOW on @SYFY. Let's take it way back, #Earpers ⏰ And be sure to live tweet alongside our cast, starting at 12 PM EST," @Wynonna Earp tweeted. You can check out the tweet below:

The #WynonnaEarp #TBT Season 1 marathon starts right NOW on @SYFY. Let's take it way back, #Earpers ⏰ And be sure to live tweet alongside our cast, starting at 12 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/CUy3gRyio3 — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 9, 2020

As you can see, the event featured Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Emily Andras (creator), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught). Here are some of today's best tweets from Wynonna Earp's cast and creator...