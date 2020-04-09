Wynonna Earp Cast to Tweet Along With SyFy Marathon

Is there a better way to keep busy during the quarantine than watching movies and tv shows along with their creators and stars? Over the last couple of weeks, people have taken to social media for some fun watch parties. ComicBook.com has hosted a few #QuarantineWatchParty events recently with James Gunn joining for a viewing of Guardians of the Galaxy earlier this week. Other celebrities have hosted their own events from Kyle MacLachlan and Mädchen Amick celebrating the 30th anniversary of Twin Peaks to Taika Waititi hosting an Instagram Live screening of Thor: Ragnarok. You may have noticed that Wynonna Earp is trending on Twitter today, and that's because SYFY is hosting a marathon, which will soon include the show's cast and crew tweeting along.

The #WynonnaEarp #TBT Season 1 marathon starts right NOW on @SYFY. Let's take it way back, #Earpers ⏰ And be sure to live tweet alongside our cast, starting at 12 PM EST. pic.twitter.com/CUy3gRyio3 — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) April 9, 2020

As you can see, the event is set to include Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Emily Andras (creator), and Kat Barrell (Nicole Haught). Stay tuned to see some of the best tweets from the cast, but in the meantime, here are some great early tweets from fans and Andras...