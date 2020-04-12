SNL at Home Brought Many People Comfort During Coronavirus Quarantine

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with an "At Home" special and featured the cast and celebrity guests doing sketches from their individual homes. From seeing host Tom Hanks looking well to a hilariously relatable Zoom meeting sketch, the episode provided a lot of comfort for everyone dealing with the threat of COVID-19. In fact, #SNLAtHome was the top trend on Twitter last night. In addition to tweeting about the best moments, people also took to the social media site to share what this endeavor meant to them and why it's exactly what the world needed right now.

While the show easily could've used their normal season opener, they opted to go a step further and show the cast (and live band) in their homes during the opening, which was an extremely effective way to begin the show. “We caught up with the cast at home for the #SNLAtHome opening,” @nbcsnl wrote on Twitter. Before checking out people’s tweets, watch the opening in the video below:

We caught up with the cast at home for the #SNLAtHome opening ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iloDjVTDZy — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020

After an episode in March that featured No Time to Die's Daniel Craig and The Weeknd, SNL went a scheduled hiatus. During the hiatus, virtually all late-night productions shut down to adhere to social distancing standards handed down by the federal government. Tonight's episode was pre-recorded entirely remote with cast members writing and filming everything on their own within the confines of their own homes. Here's what comforted fans had to say about the episode...