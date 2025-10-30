5 Years Ago, Star Wars Finally Brought a Beloved Character Into Live-Action for the First Time (And Needs Them Back)

Star Wars is so much more than just the movies. The big-screen projects get all the love, and for good reason. The original trilogy sets the tone for everything that comes after, fleshing out a world that’s a unique as anything in cinema history. However, the books, video games, and especially the TV shows deserve credit for keeping the spark alive. In the Disney era, Star Wars: Andor has been the bright light at the end of the tunnel, telling an emotional story about a group of people who don’t have magical powers or a bunch of bells and whistles, who want to do their part to help the galaxy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Andor isn’t the only Star Wars show that features good Samaritans, though. The first Disney+ show set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, sees Din Djarin travel from planet to planet to meet individuals fighting the good fight. But there’s one character that stands out among the rest, as they didn’t get their start on the small screen.

The Mandalorian Features an Important Star Wars Character’s Live-Action Debut

There are a few spots that Star Wars can’t stay away from, such as Coruscant and Naboo. Neither of those planets has anything on Tatooine, though, which is the key to everything. Both Anakin and Luke Skywalker get their start there, growing up on the desert planet before leaving it all behind to bring balance to the Force. Din Djarin also has some memorable moments on the hot surface, starting in the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2. While seeking more of his kind, he catches wind of a rogue Mandalorian on Tatooine, so he goes to investigate. What he finds isn’t a follower of the Way but a sheriff who stumbled upon some familiar-looking armor.

Djarin gives his new pal, Cobb Vanth, the third degree and learns about his story. However, Chuck Wendig’s Star Wars: Aftermath novel does a better job of breaking everything down, explaining that Vanth wants to save his small town on Tatooine from a new crime syndicate, so he dons Boba Fett’s armor and drives away the villains. The Mandalorian picks up after that, with Vanth enlisting Djarin’s help to take care of a krayt dragon that’s harming the community. The team-up feels like the start of a beautiful friendship, but Star Wars keeps kicking the can down the road, doing both itself and Vanth a great disservice.

Star Wars Needs More Cobb Vanth

Vanth’s second live-action appearance comes in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, which also spends its fair share of time on Tatooine. The Pyke Syndicate starts stirring up trouble, and Vanth defends himself and his town, like anyone else would. Well, the Pykes don’t appreciate losing some of their men, so they send Cad Bane to teach the sheriff a lesson. Vanth takes a nasty shot from a blaster, and his fate is up in the air until the series’ final episode, when the mid-credits scene reveals that he’s clinging to life in a bacta tank. He’s not going to come out good as new, though, as one of Boba Fett’s engineer friends prepares to enhance him with cybernetic technology.

The Book of Boba Fett sets up a future for Vanth, who will surely be stronger than ever and ready to fight whatever threat comes his way next. Unfortunately, he’s been waiting in the wings for the last few years. His old buddy Din is heading to the big screen in The Mandalorian & Grogu, and there’s no reason to believe Vanth will follow him. As it stands, he’s just another loose end that Star Wars has yet to tie up, which is a shame because he’s a great character with so much potential. Lucasfilm should really take a best and remember that its franchise is only as good as its best everyman.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!