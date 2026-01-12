Family Guy Confirms Release Date for Milestone 450th Episode (First Look Revealed)

Family Guy has set a release date for its huge 450th episode milestone with Fox, and the first look at the big occasion teases some major moments for Stewie and Lois. Family Guy is gearing up to return to screens later this Winter for Season 24 of the long running animated series, and it means it won’t be long before fans get to see much more of Peter’s shenanigans. But this new season is going to kick off in a big way as the series celebrates making it to 450 episodes.

Family Guy Season 24 will be premiering with Fox on February 15th, and it’s been confirmed with TV Line that the season premiere will actually be the 450th episode special. The first look has also been revealed with that site, and confirms that it’s going to be diving into Stewie and Lois’ relationship as the two of them are able to understand one another for the first real time in the midst of a shared drug trip. Which feels like a big deal after all these episodes.

What to Know for Family Guy Episode 450

Courtesy of TV Line / 20th Television Animation

Family Guy Season 24 will kick off with Episode 450 airing with Fox on Sunday, February 15th at 9:30PM ET. Much like how the first look teaser released last year had set up the fact that Lois and Stewie would be able to understand one another, this new first look further reveals that it’s going to be a main part of the episode. As the two of them end up on a drug trip at the same time, series executive producer Richard Appel teases how the characters will talk about things fans have wondered for a long time.

“They talk about the stuff that fans would want them to talk about — the history of their relationship, Stewie’s desire to kill her, his opinion of her, hers of him, their approach to life, and similarities they might have that we couldn’t touch on between two characters who don’t speak to each other,” Appel explained. “The third act is basically a two-character play.” Which falls in line with previous teases about the episode too.

Family Guy 2026 Schedule Gets Major Change

20th Television Animation

Fox is also going to make a huge change to Family Guy‘s schedule when it returns this Midseason. The week after its debut, it will also be airing a second episode each Sunday. Family Guy will be kicking off the Animation Domination block at 8:00PM ET, and will be joined by new episodes of the returning American Dad! and Universal Basic Guys. Then it will be rounding out the block with a second episode of Family Guy airing at 9:30PM ET.

Fans are going to be getting a double dose of Family Guy every Sunday through the midseason schedule with Fox, so there’s going to be a lot to be excited for in this coming season even after the 450th episode special. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how Lois and Stewie connect even more when this episode premieres.

