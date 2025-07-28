Family Guy Making Major Change to Stewie & Lois After 26 Years

Family Guy dropped the first look at Season 24 of the animated series during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend, and with it is teasing that it’s going to make a major change to Lois and Stewie after 26 years of the series. Family Guy might not pay a lot of attention to canon or other serialized elements when compared to other animated shows of the modern era, but it still has a way of surprising long time fans for its callbacks. Some of these end up being much more of a surprise than others as they tee up some big shake ups.

Stewie not being understood by the rest of the Griffin family has been one of the key jokes of Family Guy since its very first season, and has been flip flopping over the years since as to whether or not they could actually understand him. But with the first look at Family Guy Season 24, the series is teasing a major shift for Lois and Stewie as they can fully understand and speak with one another for the first real time in the midst of a likely drug fueled stupor.

Family Guy Has Stewie and Lois Talking With Each Other

In the first look trailer for Family Guy Season 24, there’s a scene where Lois and Stewie are watching a bouncing DirectTV logo and it’s not soon after that Stewie says something and Lois completely realizes he’s talking. Hilariously, their first instinct is to complain and fight with their first real conversation with one another and it’s a hilarious new path to the future. It’s clear that the two of them are likely only going to be able to talk with this brief moment through the use of drugs, but maybe it will spark a much longer story for an episode.

Family Guy has been twisting around whether or not the rest of Stewie’s family can understand him through the years, but it’s been especially confusing with Lois. Not only do earlier seasons have the famous example of Stewie calling out for “Mama” a few hundred times (and Lois doing the same to Stewie many seasons later), but it even went further with the “Stewie’s First Word” episode that officially kicked off Stewie speaking with the rest of the family in some way. So this is likely just another example of this in some way.

When Does Family Guy Season 24 Come Out?

Family Guy Season 24 is currently scheduled for a release sometime next year, but Fox has yet to confirm a more concrete release window or date as of the time of this writing. As the animated series continues its run next year, fans will be able to see some new episodes through the rest of the year either way. Hulu has announced that they have ordered two more holiday specials planned for both Halloween and Christmas much like the previous season. So fans will get to see them later this year.

Family Guy’s next Halloween special is releasing October 6th with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Titled “A Little Fight Music,” Hulu teases what to expect from the new special episode as such, “Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.”