Family Guy Creator And Cast Talk Lois And Stewie’s Long-Awaited Confrontation

Family Guy has spent years fanning the flames among the Griffith family, with Stewie long having a desire to eliminate his mother, Lois. While recent years have seen the youngest member of the Griffiths not be so deadset on eliminating the woman who gave birth to him, Stewie has still attempted to accomplish his original goal from time to time. At this year’s San Diego Comic Con, the long-running animated series hinted at Lois and her youngest son finally confronting one another for the first time by having a full-blown conversation. In a new interview, one Family Guy executive producer and members of the cast hint at the long-awaited family feud coming next season.

The upcoming episode will, apparently, see Lois under the influence, allowing her to “talk” with Stewie for the first time, as revealed in an interview with Collider. In the past, the family dog Brian has been the one to have conversations with the baby, though it seems as though things are about to change with season 24. Executive producer Alex Sulkin noted that the event was most likely set to be the focus of the 450th episode of the series, “I think it’s the 450th? I don’t know. I’m serious because we’re at, like, 440-something now, so it’s next season. But yeah, through a bizarre set of circumstances, they’re able to communicate with each other, and it’s the first time we’ve seen that. They had a lot to say to each other.”

Lois Vs. Stewie

Sulkin also noted during the interview that Stewie and Lois will discuss their past, potentially bringing up previous events that would often see the animated baby attempting to eliminate his mother, “They do talk about it, but as Alex touched on, they talk about it in a very real and dramatic way. They don’t say like, “Hey, remember when…” and flashback. It’s more like, “Why do you hate me?” kind of stuff.”

The voice behind Lois, Alex Borstein, noted that they did perform the scene in the real world to get a better grip on the hilarity, “There was actual acting. We did a live reading of that, and it was very touching. It was really interesting.” Borstein then discussed her approach to recording Lois in the present, versus how she brought the character to life in the past, “I prefer going in. We’ve been going back in now, and I like it. When the pandemic happened, I was living abroad, and we tried to put a makeshift recording booth together, and we could not figure it out. They shipped me this tent that turns out. It was like a hydroponic… It was to grow pot in, and it didn’t breathe. Then, it had these wool blankets on the walls to help with the sound, and so I would just be sweating and sweating and sweating, and the sound was never great. For me, it was not so smooth.”

Family Guy will return for its twenty-fourth season next year, but a Halloween special is confirmed to land on October 6th on Hulu. As of the writing of this article, the animated series has been renewed up to season 27, meaning we still have years of the Griffins ahead of us.

Via Collider