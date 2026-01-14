James Gunn Officially Confirms One of DC’s Most Powerful Heroes Is Joining the DCU Soon

The DCU will launch its next wave of shows and movies later this year with the releases of Supergirl and Lanterns, but the slate after those projects looks just as promising. Those future releases will be bringing a number of powerful heroes and villains to the big and small screens, and while many of them seemed locked for DCU inclusion, one project’s DCU status wasn’t yet clear. Now that’s been addressed, and it will officially bring one of DC’s most powerful heroes to the new DCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news comes directly from James Gunn, who took to X to celebrate the comics debut of Mister Miracle. In that same caption, Gunn also highlighted the upcoming Mister Miracle animated series, and that’s when he revealed that the show was indeed part of the DCU. You can find his full message below.

Mister Miracle will be one of the most powerful heroes in the DCU thanks to his mix of New God physiology and talents as a master escape artist. As a New God, Free already has superhuman strength, speed, intellect, stamina, agility, and more, and those are all hand when you’re an escape artist. Mister Miracle not only escaped Apokolips, but he’s never encountered a prison or device that could hold him, and that’s why he’s going to be one of the DCU’s most powerful whenever he finally makes his debut.

Mister Miracle Will Bring Major Characters to the DCU

Now that we know Mister Miracle is indeed a DCU-connected series, we can start to get a much better idea of its importance to the overall universe and what character it will bring into the world. Mister Miracle will be based on the Tom King and Mitch Gerads series of the same name, and King will be executive producing and acting as showrunner as well.

While Mister Miracle will be pulling from the comic series, it will likely change up a few things here and there to fit within the context of the current DCU, and since it is Mister Miracle, that allows Gunn and Peter Safran to pull a host of characters from the Darkseid and New Gods rosters into the DCU. That obviously includes the man himself, Darkseid, as he is fundamental to Scott Free’s story, as are characters like Big Barda, Granny Goodness, Orion, and a host of others.

The comic series also heavily deals with the anti-life equation, which is Darkseid’s ultimate goal. Just having that concept in the mix is a big deal, as while Brainiac may be the first real big bad of the DCU thanks to Man of Tomorrow, establishing Darkseid’s side of the universe and his ultimate goal will be important so that he can become that major antagonist down the line.

The Mister Miracle series currently has no release date.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!