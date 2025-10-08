Despite being one of the more unique comic book characters, the live-action version of Deadpool hogged all of the spotlight. Being played by Ryan Reynolds will do that to a character, but it’s about so much more than just stepping into the red and black suit. Reynolds has dedicated nearly two decades of his life to getting the Merc With a Mouth right, and he’s weathered enough storms to get his chance at the big time finally. Deadpool already has a solo movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are rumors about him appearing in the 2026 team-up film Avengers: Doomsday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Running around with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will probably make Deadpool forget where he came from. There was a time when he wasn’t leading franchises, and all his clout could get him was a brief appearance in an animated movie or show. Here’s every animated version of Deadpool, ranked.

7) X-Men: The Animated Series

When X-Men: The Animated Series was airing in the ’90s, Deadpool hadn’t found his footing yet. The series wasn’t going to leave such an important character on the cutting room floor, though, so it brought him into the fold in a unique way. Deadpool showed up twice in the beloved series, once in a vision and once as one of Morph’s transformations. However, since he didn’t get to speak for himself, X-Men: The Animated Series‘ Wade Wilson grabs the last spot on this list.

6) Marvel Anime: X-Men

The Marvel Universe is so popular that animation studios worldwide want a crack at using its characters. Marvel Anime functions as an anthology series, telling various stories, including one that focuses on the X-Men. Deadpool shows up to protect civilians from the Dark Phoenix, who is wreaking havoc. Despite being one of the Merc With a Mouth’s more heroic stints, he doesn’t get very much to do in Marvel Anime.

5) LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

A LEGO special doesn’t seem like the right environment for Deadpool. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition doesn’t even incorporate the character into its main story, which sees an unlikely hero rally the Avengers to victory. Instead, Deadpool shows up during the credits and complains about only being part of the post-credits scene. The bit is genuinely funny, with She-Hulk scolding her fellow fourth-wall-breaking hero for trying to get in on the fun, but it’s hard to rank a ten-second cameo very high.

4) Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers

The name of the game in Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers is gaining access to the DISKs, which unlock the ability to team up with the hero within them. Deadpool shows up and tries to sell Iron Fist’s DISK to the highest bidder and breaks the fourth wall a couple of times along the way. While he’s far from the focus of Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers, whenever Deadpool is on screen, the anime gets a little bit better.

3) Marvel Future Avengers

Deadpool is having a pretty solid run in the anime world, as he also drops by a couple of episodes of Marvel Future Avengers. Initially a foe for the titular team, Wade turns over a new leaf and helps them fight back against the villains who mean to do them harm. The redemption arc helps Marvel Future Avengers‘ Deadpool overtake his variant in Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers.

2) Ultimate Spider-Man

Ultimate Spider-Man features the most unique animated version of Deadpool. Rather than being part of the Weapon X program, Nick Fury recruits Wade at an early age and gives him all the tools he needs to become a hero. But the good guy route doesn’t work out for Deadpool, who decides to become a mercenary instead. His adventures see him team up with Spider-Man, and while he’s unable to use any profanity, he’s at his best when he’s playing off the Wall-Crawler. The only downside of Ultimate Spider-Man‘s Deadpool is that he’s not in nearly enough episodes.

1) Hulk vs. Wolverine

There’s just something about the early Marvel Animated Features. Hulk vs., in particular, is great because it’s all about the titular monster doing what he does best: smashing. Deadpool helps elevate the project by being a thorn in the sides of both the Hulk and Wolverine. Nolan North voices the character and brings a certain charm to him that’s missing from his other animated appearances. Until Deadpool finally gets his own animated series, Hulk vs. will remain the gold standard.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!