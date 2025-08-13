James Gunn Just Dropped a Major Tease for Peacemaker’s DCU Future After Season 2

Despite only being one movie in, there are quite a few fires for the DC Universe to put out. For starters, James Gunn makes a major change to Kryptonian lore in Superman, having Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van send their son to Earth to conquer it rather than protect it. Supergirl is going to have to tackle that issue if it wants its titular character to have a future in the franchise because, at the moment, it’s unclear why the Man of Steel’s cousin fails to tell him about his true mission. However, Supergirl isn’t the only character who appears in Superman with a dark cloud hanging over them.

Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, makes a brief appearance in Superman, taking time out of his busy day to attack the hero while he’s down on TV after his parents’ message becomes public knowledge. The brief cameo is a great way to cut the tension, but it creates more questions than it answers, as Gunn’s DCU appears to be picking and choosing which parts of the old canon it wants to use. While Peacemaker Season 2 is sure to provide some insight into how the titular anti-hero becomes a notable figure in Superman’s reality, Gunn is aware that John Cena’s character’s story may be too big for the small screen.

During a roundtable attended by ComicBook, Gunn was asked whether Peacemaker will ever star in his own feature-length film again or if he’s stuck on HBO Max for good, and he provided a pretty interesting answer.

“I actually know the answer to that question,” he revealed. “And I am not at liberty to say under penalty of the Safran punishment, which is a loss of my knuckle. Every time I give away something, Peter Safran will take away another joint of my finger. It’s very painful. He uses a cigar cutter.”

The playful response is Gunn’s way of saying it’s too early to reveal the truth. However, it would’ve been easy for the filmmaker to drop the hammer and explain that Peacemaker is a TV character and nothing more. Gunn’s answer opens the door for the 11th Street Kids to appear in a movie in the future, potentially one that brings back other shady characters.

Is Another Suicide Squad Movie in the Cards at DC Studios?

Of course, Gunn’s first foray into the DCU was The Suicide Squad, which was universally praised but struggled at the box office. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on its theatrical run, prompting the powers that be to move the next part of the story to TV. Well, Superman just proved that DC can make as much, if not more, money than its competition, which means the sky is the limit. Gunn has also been vocal about embracing good ideas, and since he had one story that fit Task Force X, who’s to say he doesn’t have another?

After Peacemaker Season 2 gets the gang up to speed with their new reality, the next move could be to link them up with Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, and a few other familiar faces. Gunn isn’t ready to reveal what the plans are just yet, but it’s clear that Cena should dust off his Peacemaker suit because it’s probably going to another red carpet appearance.

Peacemaker Season 2 drops on August 21, 2025.

