Euphoria Star Has “No F-cking Idea” What’s Going on With Season 3

For two seasons now, HBO’s Euphoria has garnered quite a lot of attention, thanks to its twisty stories and its now-star-studded ensemble cast. After months of delays, it has been confirmed that Euphoria‘s third season will begin filming in January of 2025 — but it sounds like even one of the series’ stars is unsure of what exactly that future holds. During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jules actress Hunter Schaefer admitted that she has “no fucking idea what’s going on” with the new season of the drama series.

“You can ask literally all of the cast,” Schaefer revealed. “The real tea is that a lot has happened.”

“I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3,” Schafer added. “Obviously I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough.”

Will Euphoria Season 3 Have a Time Jump?

According to previous reports, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson initially pitched his plans for Season 3 in early 2023, with early drafts having “very compelling” storylines for Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie Howard and Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs. The problems reportedly occurred once Levinson turned in full scripts following the end of last year’s writers’ strike, in part because Levinson had to overhaul the involvement of Angus Cloud’s Fezco, who was set to have a prominent role in the overall concept of Season 3 prior to Cloud’s passing in July of 2023. Levinson’s first draft of the season also reportedly had Zendaya’s Rue operating in the background of the show as a private detective. Zendaya reportedly suggested a storyline in which Rue, now sober, is a pregnancy surrogate.

HBO execs reportedly believed that Levinson’s revised scripts, which were turned in in late 2023 and early 2024, did not tonally fit the original show. Although the network has reportedly floated the idea of finishing Euphoria as a movie or series of specials, or having Levinson step away from the show, the cast are reportedly still contracted for a third season and want to see it through to the end.

When Will Euphoria Season 3 Premiere?

A report from earlier this year states that, with this new delay, the ensemble cast of Euphoria will be contacted on October 1st about the plans for filming Season 3 in 2025. That shoot would potentially take 25 weeks, with the total number of episodes potentially reduced from eight to six. HBO boss Casey Bloys has previously stressed that a lot of the “practical reality” of Season 3 comes down to scheduling the ensemble cast members.

“Obviously the cast have all become stars, which you love to see — and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star,” Bloys said during a recent appearance. “So, there is a practical reality to that. But it also depends on the stories Sam wants to tell. He’s in the thick of writing Season 3 right now and we’ll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do.”