Invincible’s Original Story Changes Image Comics’ Underworld

Throughout all four seasons of Invincible, the series has been quite faithful to the comic book series released by Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment. In a major twist, series creator Robert Kirkman, along with the cast and crew of the animated series, have created a brand new arc that didn’t take place in the comics. Invincible’s latest episode, “Hurm,” didn’t just bring back Damien Darkblood; it completely changed the game in relation to the fictional underworld. Unfortunately, fans hoping to see one hellish superhero might be disappointed when they check out Mark’s journey to hell.

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Warning. If you have yet to see Invincible’s latest episode, episode four of season four, be forewarned that we’ll be exploring serious spoiler territory. The underworld had a serious problem that Damien was attempting to solve, aka the villainous Volcanikka was attempting to rule hell herself. Defeating Damien and the Darkblood Clan, Mark is summoned by the former detective in an attempt to get Satan back on his throne. While this team-up sees the pair taking on Volcanikka along with Cerebrus, it gives Mark and viewers a better understanding of the underworld. Satan was, as is stated in the episode, partly responsible for the creation of humanity, and heaven might not even exist. This makes for a wild change from the comics, if Al Simmons’ life is any indication.

Spawn is Missing in Action

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For quite some time, many viewers were crossing their fingers that Spawn would make an appearance in Invincible’s animated series, as the Image hero had done so in the comics. Specifically, Al appeared during last season’s events, when Mark and his fellow superheroes fought against Invincible’s evil doubles from different dimensions. With many thinking that Spawn might make an appearance in this original content focusing on the underworld, many might be disappointed that Simmons remains missing in action.

As for Image Comics’ iteration of hell, there have been several levels introduced over the years. For Spawn, the original devil that ruled hell was known as Malebolgia, though the crown has been held by many different beings over the years, with Al Simmons being one of them. Obviously, the animated iteration of Satan was far different from the one who made a deal to create Spawn, this time around being voiced by Evil Dead’s Bruce Campbell. While the lord of darkness was initially portrayed as being much smaller than Damien, things changed when he once again got his hands on his crown, giving him a serious upgrade with a massive transformation.

The grand finale of the episode teases that hell’s role in Invincible isn’t done yet. While Damien is brought back to Earth, Satan sends him a telepathic message that it might be time for the lord of darkness to make his way to the surface. With season four set to explore the Viltrumite War, it will be interesting to see if this supernatural part of the series returns sooner rather than later.

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