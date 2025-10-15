Marvel Just Messed Up The Perfect Chance to Bring One of Deadpool & Wolverine’s Craziest Characters Back to the MCU

One of the wildest variants from Deadpool & Wolverine could have returned in the animated Marvel Zombies series, but Marvel Studios missed the opportunity to bring them back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Released in July 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine brought Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s iconic X-Men franchise antiheroes into the MCU proper, but they weren’t alone. Reynolds and Jackman also portrayed many variants of their celebrated characters from across the multiverse, but none of them have yet been seen in any project but Deadpool & Wolverine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Comics’ Marvel Zombies limited series from 2005 explored the universe of Earth 2149, where countless heroes had become infected with a zombie virus. This story was adapted for an episode of What If…? and the recent Marvel Zombies series, which could have included Deadpool & Wolverine’s Headpool. In the comics, the zombified Deadpool was torn apart by Earth 616’s Jennifer Kale, rendering him just a zombified head. This backstory could have been explored in Marvel Zombies – especially now that Jennifer Kale is also in the MCU – but Marvel neglected to include Deadpool & Wolverine’s Headpool in the series.

When Could Deadpool & Wolverine’s Other Variants Return to the MCU?

It would have made complete sense for Headpool to return to the MCU in Marvel Zombies, and this could have cemented Deadpool as a key part of the franchise going forward, but Marvel Studios missed this opportunity. Marvel Zombies could have explored Headpool’s origins on Earth 2149 as well as following the heroes’ battle against Wanda Maximoff’s Queen of the Dead, but we’ll now have to wait and see if Headpool returns to the MCU at all. Headpool, of course, isn’t the only Deadpool and Wolverine variant that we want to see return, however.

Some of the most exciting Deadpool variants made appearances among the Deadpool Corps, who worked for Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova as her elite army in the Void, and any number of them could return in future MCU projects. It would be great to see the likes of Lady Deadpool, Zenpool, Deadpool 2099, Cowboypool, Samuraipool, and more return in the MCU’s future. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to revisit the Void at the End of Time, which presents the perfect opportunity for Marvel to bring back the Deadpool Corps, and perhaps Wolverine’s own variants, too.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from Earth 10005 might be dead, but there are more variants we’d love to see return. This includes the versions seen briefly in Deadpool & Wolverine, such as one from an Apocalypse-destroyed future, one fighting the Hulk, and one sporting an eyepatch, but perhaps the version we want to see more than any other is one played by Henry Cavill – the Cavillrine. Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars pose the best opportunity for these variants to return, though we’d love to see more Multiverse Saga projects develop them individually, too. Perhaps Marvel Zombies season 2 can focus on Headpool.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!