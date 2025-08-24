Every Deadpool Variant Ranked From Coolest to Weirdest

Deadpool is one of the most popular Marvel Comics characters, and he has appeared alongside several different comic book characters. He has also appeared alongside several different versions of himself. As an antihero who breaks the fourth wall, Deadpool has traveled through the multiverse, and he has fought many versions of himself, especially after forming the Deadpool Corps. Much of this comes from Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, where Deadpool also targeted his own variants. As wild and unpredictable as Deadpool is on Earth-616, he has other versions that vary in weirdness, with some believing they are cool as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From assassins and shoguns to women, teens, babies, and dogs, here are the best Deadpool variants, ranked from coolest to weirdest. This does not include other people who acted as Deadpool, such as his children.

15) Classic Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The classic Deadpool sits in the top spot as the “coolest,” especially if you ask him. He is the Merc with a Mouth, with a sense of humor that drives even Spider-Man nuts, and makes Wolverine want to do nothing but hurt him even more. However, at the same time, the regular Deadpool is also the most resilient of all variants, and he was one of the only ones who could stand up to and stop his deadliest variant, Dreadpool, in the original Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe.

14) Lady Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Lady Deadpool is Wanda Wilson from Earth-3010. She is a female variant of Wade Wilson from her Earth and became a hero when she joined a group of rebels fighting against loyalists in a war in her world. Deadpool ends up helping her take out General America with Headpool’s assistance, and then the two end up teaming up in the Deadpool Corps. She is as irritating as Deadpool, but she at least has a cool spaceship she flies around that Earth-616 Deadpool called the Bea Arthur (after the Golden Girls star).

13) Kidpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kidpool is Wade Wilson from Earth-10330, and this variant, as the name suggests, is a kid version of the Merc with a Mouth. This version was a new student at the Xavier Orphanage for Troubled Boys in that world, but he didn’t have superpowers like other kids there, so he was left lonely and isolated. He ended up finishing his time there when he got into a fight with the other students at the prom, and both Logan and Mistress Storm took the other kids’ sides. He also has cool weapons, including lightsaber-type swords he stole from the Danger Room. This is the original Kidpool, and there is a different Kidpool now in Marvel Comics as a girl.

12) Venompool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Venompool is the Deadpool from Earth-90211. In this world, Galactus hired Deadpool to kill the Beyonder, but when Deadpool found Ghium, they began to party instead. During one of these parties, Spider-Man showed up and asked Beyonder to remove the symbiote from his body. He did, and Venom then merged with Deadpool to create Venompool. The two desperately wanted to be heroes, but they couldn’t stop killing bad guys. Like the 616 version of Deadpool, this version was annoying, and this weighed on Venom, and the two ended up needing therapy to deal with their problems.

11) Deadpool Pulp

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Deadpool Pulp was a comic book series that introduced the world to the Wade Wilson of Earth-10310. In this world, Wade was around during World War II and joined the military to kill bad people for fun. However, he was captured and became a prisoner of war in a Japanese POW camp, where he was tortured constantly for a year. He escaped by eating his own thumbs and then killing his tormentor before stealing his katanas and mask to use in the future as a mercenary.

10) Dreadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dreadpool is the cruelest, deadliest, and evilest version of Deadpool in history. He was the Deadpool from Earth-12101, and the X-Men tried to cure his insanity by bringing him to a doctor for help. However, that doctor was Psycho-Man, and his attempt to brainwash Deadpool failed; instead, it killed his inner voices. Without the voices in his head, Deadpool realized he lived within a comic book and finally decided to end everything. Dreadpool was the lead in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, and he killed everyone before targeting other Earths and going to war with the Deadpool Corps.

9) Dead Man Wade

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dead Man Wade was the Deadpool on Earth-295, which is the Age of Apocalypse future. This Deadpool was a genuine villain, and he was one of Apocalypse’s Pale Riders, where he teamed with Danielle Moonstar, the former New Mutants member who loved to torment him. However, unlike even his own Pale Riders teammates, he was immoral and had no problem killing and hurting innocent people while on missions for Apocalypse. He died, but was resurrected and worked with Weapon Omega later before becoming one of the villains helping Dreadpool to fight the Deadpool Corps.

8) Ultimate Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ultimate Deadpool was Wadey Wilson, the Deadpool from the Ultimates Universe, Earth-1610. He fought in the Wakanda Wars in the early 1990s and was severely injured during that battle. Unlike this world’s Deadpool, who is ravaged by cancer blisters, Ultimate Deadpool has no skin on his face, and part of his skull is missing. He was a villain and was actually a member of the Reavers who attacked the X-Men in that world. He was later part of the Evil Deadpool Corps, working with Dreadpool.

7) Death Mask

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

On Earth-11638, Deadpool actually became a Doctor Doom-style character called Death Mask. In this world, Reed Richards helped cure Deadpool’s insanity when he removed a lethal brain tumor from his head. Without the tumor and the loud voices, Deadpool became a super-genius and decided to create a criminal empire instead of doing anything good. He killed Deathwish (Victor Von Doom ) and used the Doom armor to become Death Mask. Eventually, Death Mask made a deal with Mephisto, which unleashed monsters on his Earth.

6) The Deadpool Kid

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While his name might confuse some people, the Deadpool Kid isn’t Kidpool. Instead, this is more of a Billy the Kid-like nickname for the Merc with a Mouth. The Deadpool Kid is from Earth-1108, and he is a Western outlaw, wanted for “bank robbery, arson, software piracy, and stampeding pygmy goats through an orphanage.” Obviously, this is one of the weirdest Deadpools, although many of his stories are likely tall tales because this is Wade Wilson. He even had encounters with Sheriff Fury and bounty hunter Logan in his world.

5) Watari

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Watari is a very weird Deadpool variant from Earth-11542. Very little is known about this version other than that he came to the assistance of the 616 version of Deadpool and Pandapool during the Deadpool Kills Deadpool event. He is a samurai Deadpool from a reality inspired by feudal Japan, and he has the nicknames “The Fool” and “Ronin Deadpool.” Other than the Deadpool series, he also appeared in the Five Ronin comics.

4) Pandapool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the weirdest Deadpool variants by far is the version from Earth-51315 known only as Pandapool. As the name indicates, this is not a human, but a giant panda. He was also one of the toughest, as he lived longer than almost any of the other Deadpool variants in Deadpool Kills Deadpool, as he fought with the Deadpool Corps alongside the Earth-616 variant.

3) Babypool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It doesn’t get much weirder than Babypool. As the title suggests, this is an infant version of Deadpool. He is from Earth-71912. He is easily the least threatening of any Deadpool. However, he did take part in the battle between the Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Inhumans for the attention of Zach and Zoe, two young kids who fought for the attention of the residents of Marville. He is mainly known for goofing around and is friends with other baby heroes, including Baby Spider-Man.

2) Dogpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dogpool was a massive hit in the Deadpool and Wolverine movie, but he has been around Marvel Comics since 2010. He was once a dog named Wilson, but when he was used as an immoral test subject for Mascara X, he ended up disfigured, but also gained an increased healing factor. Everyone rejected him until he found a circus that took him in and subjected him to terrible acts for entertainment, knowing he would heal back. One of the weirdest members of the Deadpool Corps, he was also one of the most heroic and sacrificed himself to save the main 616 version of Deadpool.

1) Headpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Since Deadpool has a healing factor, it is no surprise that he could survive a decapitation. However, when this happened in the Earth-Z timeline of the Marvel Zombies, he just stuck with his head and became known as Headpool. Known as the Merc with Half a Mouth, Headpool had many adventures against everyone from Hydra and AIM to Ka-Zar, Man-Thing, and “General America.” Despite his appearance, he was part of the heroic Deadpool Corps, but he died along with most of the rest in Deadpool Kills Deadpool.

What is your favorite Deadpool variant? Is it the original Deadpool, or do you like one of his cool and weird variants? Let us know your favorite in the comments below.