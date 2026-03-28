Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again Actually Addresses Thunderbolts (But Not How You Think)

A cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that separated it from every other major movie franchise was the connectivity between each of its movies (and later, shows). This meant that not only could characters seemingly pop up anywhere to the surprise of the audience (like Iron Man in The Incredible Hulk or Doctor Strange in Thor: Ragnarok), but that storylines that began in one film could carry over into others. As the MCU has gotten bigger, though, this hallmark of the franchise has become a difficult thing for Marvel Studios to maintain, but still something that fans have come to expect from its vast potential.

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One major question based on that fact that has kept fans up for the past year is how the events of Daredevil: Born Again and Marvel’s Thunderbolts* will interact with one another. It seems like an easy thing for the MCU to make note of, since both are set against the backdrop of New York City, with Born Again literally having the Mayor of the city declare war on vigilantes and the latter establishing it as the base for the New Avengers (on top of a super villain turning people into shadows). Though Thunderbolts* made zero mention of the events of Born Again, Season 2 of the Disney+ series made sure to actually establish a connection.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Addresses Marvel’s Thunderbolts Very Quickly

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 picks up a few weeks after the events of the Season 1 finale. Though it would be easy to have a character (who doesn’t even have to be Daredevil!) make a mention of getting trapped in their shame room and becoming a shadow thanks to The Void’s hostile takeover of Manhattan, it doesn’t happen. Instead, the connectivity is even more subtle. Early in the first episode of the new season, Mayor Fisk gets a surprise visit from both the Lt. Governor and the Attorney General for the state of New York, both of whom are quite upset about his Anti-Vigilante Task Force and the extra-judicial powers he’s christened on himself.

As the scene reaches its most tense moment, Matthew Lillard’s Mr. Charles bumbles his way into the office to everyone’s surprise. Confused by his presence and certain he has no place in this meeting, he’s asked to leave by a member of Fisk’s staff, despite making it clear that he has some sort of connections to the federal government. This is when the Thunderbolts connection becomes clear, as the Attorney General’s phone begins to ring and Mr. Charles tells him to answer it. In a brief exchange, the AG quickly changes his tune, wrapping up the phone call with, “Yes, Miss de Fontaine.”

This line happens so quickly, and from a character we’ve never even seen before, it would be easy for anyone to miss, but Marvel fans paying attention will know that name drop well, as it’s clear he just got a phone call from Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Though technically not an appearance by her character, it immediately establishes a connection between Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts* not only in terms of the plot but lifts up the newcomer in the room: Mr. Charles.

Lillard’s character has been quite mysterious before the new Marvel series even premiered, and even now, he’s a bit of a cypher. Seemingly based on no character from the pages of Marvel comics, fans weren’t sure what to expect from him in Born Again, but one line from the AG character (who we assume won’t show back up again) revealed a lot. Mr. Charles has friends in high places, so high that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will seemingly make a phone call personally in order to ensure that he gets what he wants.

In truth, this one line does a lot of heavy lifting, not only in establishing a foundation for what we can expect from Lillard’s new character, but in furthering the connections across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, fans will spend the next six weeks of Daredevil: Born Again wondering why no one has mentioned The Void taking over the city, a ponderance that will continue until the Disney+ series finally does address it in some fashion.