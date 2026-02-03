Netflix Retcons Stranger Things & Risks Even More Plot Holes After Divisive Series Finale

Stranger Things‘ series finale is already divisive, and Netflix is poised to make matters worse by retconning the show and opening more plot holes. Despite all the hype that preceded Stranger Things Season 5, the final chapter of the series is a mixed bag. It’s not quite so bad as Game of Thrones‘ last outing — though some have suggested it — but it has a lot of flaws. Most of them stem from the poor handling of the show’s lore, as there are a lot of details about the Upside Down, Vecna, and the Mind Flayer that either don’t make sense or are too conveniently tied up.

In addition to the plot holes and perplexing questions that plague Stranger Things‘ series finale, the Netflix show also retcons a fair bit in its last episodes. From Holly Wheeler’s age to the Upside Down’s true nature, there’s a lack of consistency that starts to feel like a real problem. And that’s poised to get worse with the show’s first TV spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. The trailer for the animated series reveals more about its plot, and things don’t look good for the franchise’s continuity problems.

Watch the trailer for Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 below:

After Season 5’s Upside Down Problems, Stranger Things Introduces New Lore In Its Spinoff

The Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 trailer reunites fans with the Hawkins gang and introduces several new villains from the Upside Down. The attempt to expand the world is admirable, but it’s hurt by one glaring issue with the upcoming spinoff: it’s supposed to take place between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original show. Squeezing Tales From ’85 into that timeframe makes the introduction of new Upside Down lore baffling. After all, we don’t see any of these creatures — from the Demogorgon with a pumpkin head to the large monster looming over Will towards the end — ever again.

They’re also never mentioned by our characters, which is going to prove a problem more generally for this spinoff series. It’s difficult to accept the animated show as canon, since much of what we’ve seen already contradicts what happens in the main story. It’s bad enough that Stranger Things Season 5 conveniently forgets about the Demogorgons, Demodogs, and Demobats that should be crawling all over the Abyss in its series finale. But now the franchise needs to explain why all these other monsters are missing throughout Seasons 1-5.

Tales From ’85 Brings in a Character Who’s Never Mentioned Again

In addition to bringing in new monsters we never see again, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is also introducing a new supporting character who appears briefly in the latest footage: Nikki. Netflix revealed that the “tough, mohawk-wearing gal” would be joining the gang on their coming adventure at Annecy Film Festival last summer (via The Hollywood Reporter). Viewers finally get a look at her towards the middle of the trailer, as the group is looking down at a vine and realizing that “it’s mutating.”

The way Nikki stands among them suggests she’ll be an ally as they try to solve this mystery — and that raises yet another inconsistency. It makes no sense that the group would never see or mention this girl again, especially if she plays a prominent role in one of their fights against the Upside Down. While it’s possible she could be another new character Stranger Things kills off, this theory doesn’t really hold up. After seeing how Eddie’s death affected Dustin, it’s likely they’d be grieving if something like that happened. Needless to say, it looks like Nikki will become yet another franchise inconsistency.

Stranger Things’ First Spinoff Is a Risky Move for the Franchise

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 was always going to be a risky spinoff, and the continuity problems cropping up in its trailer are already highlighting why. On the heels of a heavily criticized ending, the first spinoff of the franchise should be a strong, well-thought-out addition to the world. Unfortunately, Tales From ’85‘s place in the timeline makes that impossible from the jump. No matter how much work is put into this story, it’s going to struggle with the reality that none of its narrative fits with the original show. Ideally, it will explain why these monsters and Nikki don’t appear later on. But even if it does, it’s going to be written off as retconning by many viewers. That’s a shame, as it doesn’t offer a positive outlook for the franchise’s larger expansion.

What do you think of the footage for Netflix's upcoming spinoff?