Stranger Things Retconning a New Character Into the Group (But They May Already Be Doomed)

It’s almost time to return to Hawkins, Indiana. After a three-year hiatus, Stranger Things Season 5’s first batch of episodes drops on Netflix around Thanksgiving, while the final one comes out on New Year’s Eve. And the stage is already set for an epic conclusion, with the baddest man in the Upside Down, Vecna, escaping at the end of Season 4 and ripping a hole in the middle of the town he’s been terrorizing for years. The stakes have never been higher for Eleven and her friends, which probably makes them yearn for a time when all they had to worry about was who was bringing snacks to the next Dungeons & Dragons session.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix is aware of the feeling of hopelessness going into Stranger Things‘ final season, so it’s working on an animated project to provide some levity. Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 takes place between Seasons 2 and 3, meaning the battle with the Mind Flayer is over and Eleven is back home in Hawkins. Despite all the good news, the group is still on edge, but there’s at least one silver lining: they have a new friend.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will feature a new character, Nikki, who is described as “a tough, mohawk-wearing gal.” She’s going to join the gang on an adventure as they make heads or tails of a “paranormal mystery terrorizing their town.” That’s as much as Netflix is willing to divulge at the time, but there’s a lot to mull over.

The first thing that jumps out is the “paranormal mystery,” which may have some connection to the Upside Down. The later seasons of Stranger Things reveal that Vecna has been pulling the strings in Hawkins for years, and the animated series could be an opportunity to strengthen his connection to the town and its inhabitants. If Vecna is involved, though, it might spell the end for Nikki.

Stranger Things Isn’t Afraid to Kill Off Characters Quickly

The first season of Stranger Things set the tone early by killing off Nancy Wheeler’s friend, Barbara Holland. There were online campaigns to get justice for the character, but there was still more to her story. Nancy and Jonathan Byers worked hard to expose the Hawkins Laboratory for its experiments with the Upside Down and get it shut down. They were then able to hold a funeral for Barb, finally getting closure for a moment that had haunted them for a year.

With Nikki never appearing in any season of Stranger Things, the idea of her dying in the animated spinoff isn’t all that far-fetched. The only thing really keeping her alive is the fact that no one mentions her, and it’s not like Mike and Co. to keep the details of traumatic events to themselves. So, it remains just as likely that Nikki rolls into town, helps the kids with a monster or two, and moves somewhere else, where there are no terrifying creatures or government conspiracies.

Nikki’s place in the Stranger Things tapestry is going to be a mystery for a while, unfortunately. Netflix doesn’t expect the series to arrive until 2026, after the flagship show concludes its run on the streaming platform. Perhaps Season 5 can shed some light on the character ahead of her debut. She at least deserves that much if she’s going to become another one of Vecna’s victims.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix.

Are you excited for a new character to join the group in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85? How do you think everyone in Hawkins will get along with Nikki? Let us know in the comments below!