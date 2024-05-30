Dungeons & Dragons TV Series Not Moving Forward at Paramount+

Paramount+ is not moving forward with a planned 8-episode Dungeons & Dragons television series. Deadline reports that the Paramount+ streaming service has scrapped a planned Dungeons & Dragons television series nearly a year and a half after first announcing plans for the show. However, Hasbro still plans to develop a television show, with Deadline reporting that the television show will undergo a "creative update" before being shopped to other buyers. Hasbro's in-house Hasbro Entertainment will be guiding the series, following Hasbro's sale of eOne late last year. [Note, Paramount also owns ComicBook.]

According to Deadline, the "creative update" will include a new creative team. While Rawson Marshall Thurber was set to direct the pilot episode and direct the first episode, he and executive producer Drew Crevello will assumably no longer be involved with the series.

Details on the Dungeons & Dragons television show were light, although the show was to be set in the Forgotten Realms, the home of both Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the hit video game Baldur's Gate 3. Unfortunately, progress on the TV series went silent after Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves underperformed at the box office, although Paramount head Brian Robbins had said that a sequel to the movie could happen if costs could be controlled. Additionally, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said in February that they were still working on a Dungeons & Dragons television series with Paramount named as the partner and platform.

While the Dungeons & Dragons television show is paused for now, the larger D&D brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a slate of crossovers and new books. In addition to new revised Core Rulebooks that updates the actual rules of the game, Dungeons & Dragons released crossovers with LEGO and Converse and also will release a collaboration with Destiny 2 next week. An off-Broadway theatrical experience featuring Dungeons & Dragons is also underway.