Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Releases First Clip

Mordecai and Rigby are set to return this May, with the long-awaited spin-off series, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, returning to Cartoon Network for the first time in years. While the original show’s series finale ended on a rather conclusive note, the side story will focus on unseen adventures that took place earlier in the lives of the park employees. With the release of a new clip online, Regular Show fans can see that the return of the Cartoon Network favorite feels as though we never left the park to begin with. On May 11th, Regular Show will once again be a major player for the cable network.

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Not only are Mordecai and Rigby making a comeback this summer, but the voice actors who brought the raccoon and bluejay to life are returning as well. JG Quintel and William Salyers are confirmed to return to their roles this May, and it’s clear from the clip that the voice acting duo hasn’t missed a beat. Luckily, Salyer and Quintel won’t be alone, as major players from the first series, including Mark Hamill, Sam Marin, Minty Lewis, and Janie Haddad Tompkins, are set to reprise their roles as Skips, Benson, Eileen, and Margaret, respectively. You can check out the new clip for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes below.

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How Long Are The Lost Tapes?

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While a specific season count for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes hasn’t been revealed yet, a recent report has detailed how many episodes we can expect from the start. According to the outlet Advanced Television, the spin-off will have at least forty-four episodes, with the possibility that it will be renewed for more based on whether it hits the ground running this May. Even years after the original series finale, plenty of animation fans are dying to see Mordecai and Rigby make a comeback.

Luckily, the side story won’t have an effect on the final episode of Regular Show; in fact, it will fit in perfectly based on how the show originally ended. In the final moments of the series finale, viewers discovered that much of what we had seen in the Cartoon Network series was actually being watched by Pops, the supporting character who died in the last installment. Watching the show itself on a VHS tape, these upcoming adventures will most likely be a part of said tape.

Regular Show creator JG Quintel isn’t just working on Mordecai and Rigby’s comeback, however, as the animator has another big series in the works. SuperMutant Magic Academy is an upcoming Adult Swim series that Quintel will adapt, set to release on Cartoon Network later this year. While this series is a little more serious than what we’ve seen from Regular Show, it will certainly house just as many offbeat characters as the Cartoon Network favorite.

What do you think of this new look at Mordecai and Rigby’s long-awaited return to Cartoon Network? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!