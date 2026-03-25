9 Years Later, Regular Show Drops First Trailer for Cartoon Network Revival

Regular Show is nine years after the original series came to an end, and now we have gotten to see the first look at the new series with its first trailer. Regular Show is one of the few Cartoon Network shows that not only got to have a full end after eight seasons, but even had the room to end its story for Mordecai and Rigby too. But even with that said, fans are definitely welcoming its return later this year.

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Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is a brand new revival series in the works for a release with Cartoon Network later this May, and original creator J.Q. Quintel has returned for the new era of episodes with a returning voice cast from the original series too. With the new revival airing this Spring, Cartoon Network has dropped the first full look at what’s coming in this next era of Regular Show with the trailer for The Lost Tapes you can check out below.

When Does Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Come Out?

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Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will be making its debut on with a half-hour special for the premiere. The revival will then be releasing on Hulu and HBO Max sometime later in the year for United States fans, and will be running for 44 episodes overall. Cartoon Network Studios produces with J.G. Quintel, Sean Szeles, and Sam Register serving as executive producers. Toby Jones serves as supervising director, Paula Spence serves as supervising art director, and Ryan Slater serves as producer.

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will also feature a returning voice cast from the original series with J.G. Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis, Janie Haddad Tompkins and more confirmed thus far. But there have been quite a few questions (even from those in the voice cast) about what to expect from this new era of the show given that the original series had wrapped up its story so well. There’s a hope that won’t raise any issues.

What Is Regular Show’s New Revival About?

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Regular Show seems to be returning to its old form rather than updating its characters in the form of a sequel or some other kind of story. Rather than take the route some other revivals have with updates to its characters, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes seems to tease that it’s going to just be more adventures with the park crew. And that’s exactly what fans are hoping to see especially when the title of the revival ties back into an idea revealed in its finale.

When Regular Show first came to an end nearly a decade ago, it was revealed that the show was actually all on a VHS tape that some godly being (Pops) had been watching. The title teases that these “Lost Tapes” are going to be classic like adventures that were never revealed in the original series. Slotting itself right back into the old timeline also means it won’t have to address that original finale (or disturb it) either.

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