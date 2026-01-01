Stranger Things Explained What Happened to Vickie With One Line You Probably Missed (& It’s Harsh)

Stranger Things Season 5 secretly revealed what really happened to Vickie, with a single line of dialogue suggesting her relationship with Robin fell apart. There were surprisingly few deaths in Stranger Things‘ final season, in spite of the show’s ever-expanding cast. This season even featured an increased role for Amybeth McNulty’s Vickie, Robin’s love interest from Season 4, and she served a fun narrative role as a disbelieving lover who found herself dragged into the chaos of the Upside Down.

There are striking similarities between Robin and Vickie; they’re both motormouths who don’t really have a filter, so it was actually impressive that Robin managed to keep the truth about Hawkins secret for so long. Robin went too far when she began stealing drugs from the hospital, though, with Vickie briefly believing she was a junkie – at least until Demodogs attacked. It wasn’t long before Vickie visited the Upside Down for herself (complete with a delightful line wondering whether particles there were safe to breathe). But she was entirely absent from the end of Stranger Things Season 5 – for good reason.

It Looks as Though Robin and Vickie Have Broken Up

Season 5’s extended epilogue is set 18 months later, in May 1989, and the Hawkins heroes return home to celebrate the graduations of Dustin, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Max. It’s a rare chance for a meet-up between Robin, Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan, who gather for celebratory drinks on the roof of the WSQK building. We learn a little about what’s happened to them all since the final battle against Vecna and the Mind Flayer, but Robin is the quietest about her private life.

There is, however, a single throwaway line when Robin refers to the various forces that have conspired to keep the group apart for a while now; she mentions “overbearing significant others,” and it’s pretty clearly a Vickie mention. It suggests the relationship between Robin and Vickie cooled, likely because Robin found Vickie too controlling. To be fair to Vickie, that reaction is perfectly understandable given she’d learned her girlfriend had been risking life and limb in other dimensions. Not many relationships can really survive that kind of strain.

There’s no real happily ever after for Vickie, then, making her an exception among the heroes who visited the Upside Down. She may have had a lot in common with Robin, but she lacked the heroic instinct that led her to become one of Hawkins’ heroes, and that crucial difference became too great. In the end, she’s a rare character the show has simply moved on from rather than tying up her narrative neatly, and that does seem a little harsh.

