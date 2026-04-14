This One Secret Star Wars Detail Proves Darth Maul Has Found His New Apprentice (Did You Spot It?)

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord has released four episodes thus far, and perhaps the biggest question is whether Order 66 survivor Devon will ultimately become Maul’s new apprentice. Speculation about this possibility has been rampant since the earliest images of the show were released, as Devon is a Twi’lek, just as Maul’s Legends apprentice, Darth Talon, was. Devon does appear to be a different character altogether, yet the narrative seems to be going in that direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s clear that Maul certainly wants Devon to become his apprentice, as he spent particularly this new set of episodes trying to corrupt and manipulate her. Devon is holding strong for now, but there are still several episodes left to go in season 1 (not to mention the already confirmed second season), and Maul is one of the best manipulators in . Now, one key detail from the show has suggested she will indeed fall to the dark side and join Maul.

Devon Using Maul’s Lightsaber Could Signal Her Eventual Fall To The Dark Side

In episode 3 of Maul – Shadow Lord, Maul’s attempts to corrupt Devon ultimately saw the young Jedi picking up Maul’s lightsaber and fighting him. While that would seem to suggest her dedication to the light side, given that she was obviously and violently opposed to joining Maul, the fact that she grabbed his saber could have larger implications. Specifically, lightsabers (and really the kyber crystals within them) are “alive” in a sense and bond with the Jedi who wield them.

It’s possible that Maul’s saber/crystal has now bonded with Devon, which could mean the Jedi picking up the weapon again—perhaps in a very different way the next time. At the very least, though, this moment in which Devon picks up and uses Maul’s lightsaber seems likely to be foreshadowing what is coming in her story.

What Would Devon’s Fall To The Dark Side Mean?

Narratively, it would be very interesting to see Devon fall to the dark side and join Maul, in part because this is what Maul has wanted essentially since he returned in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. No doubt wanting to replicate the Sith Rule of Two with an apprentice of his own to make himself the Sith Master, Maul has long been searching for someone to join him. That was most overt in Star Wars Rebels, when Maul worked to get Ezra Bridger to fall to the dark side and join him (and very nearly succeeded, arguably).

However, it would also be interesting to see this fall in Maul – Shadow Lord in terms of Devon’s larger Star Wars story. Audiences already know what happens to Maul in the end. In Rebels, he returns to Tatooine and dies trying to take his final revenge on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Because of that, it’s clear that his story can’t go beyond Rebels. Devon, however, doesn’t have the same limitations. If she was to become Maul’s apprentice, she could actually become a Sith, and her story could continue on.

Devon’s Potential Star Wars Future

Star Wars largely seems to be trying to shift away from a focus on the Jedi and the Sith on the big screen, after decades of the Skywalker Saga dominating the franchise. At present, the only upcoming Star Wars movies with confirmed release dates are The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter, neither of which is (seemingly) focused on the Jedi or even the Force. Because of that, it’s tough to imagine a major Sith story hitting the big screen anytime soon.

However, there are several stories in which Devon could return after Maul – Shadow Lord, be it on the big screen or in a future TV show. Given her age, her current place in the Star Wars timeline, and the fact that she’s a Twi’lek (meaning that she should live for several more decades), it’s possible that she could appear again in the New Republic Era or even in a story set later than that. Although a bit less likely, this might even mean appearances in some of the confirmed upcoming movies that don’t have release windows yet.

Currently, that includes Simon Kinberg’s Star Wars trilogy and Rey’s new movie, New Jedi Order. Particularly considering those movies will presumably return to a focus on the Jedi, it would be thrilling to see a Sith return. While it’s unclear what her fate will be so far, Devon could continue to play a role in Star Wars long after Maul – Shadow Lord, which would be particularly interesting if she did so as a Sith.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!