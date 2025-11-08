D&D’s New Hellfire Club Box Set Could Be Just the Beginning for Stranger Things Collab Content

This year has been a big one for Dungeons & Dragons boxed set releases. In September, we got the massive new Heroes of the Borderlands starter set. Then, right on the heels of its most unique starter set to date, D&D hit fans with its second Stranger Things boxed set collaboration. The first, released back in 2019, can now be hard to come by. That makes the 2025 release of Welcome to the Hellfire Club especially exciting for fans of both D&D and the Netflix series. And it could be just the beginning.

Welcome to the Hellfire Club is a boxed set full of everything you need for a tabletop adventure. It brings together several of Eddie’s adventures from the show, giving players a chance to bring their love of D&D and Stranger Things together. And given how much the show has helped bring D&D back into the mainstream, the collaboration makes a ton of sense. And in a recent interview with ComicBook’s Character Sheet, the team behind this set hinted it might not be the last crossover between these IP.

Welcome to the Hellfire Club Is D&D‘s Second Stranger Things Collab & It Might Not Be the Last

The Character Sheet’s Pete recently sat down with D&D Managing Game Designer Justice Ramin Armin and Franchise Creative Director Kara Kenna to talk about the latest D&D boxed sets. During their conversation, they covered the differences between these two entry-level starter sets and talked about the process of bringing both projects to life. After all, while starter sets have long been a staple for D&D, these two entries are a bit of a departure from prior sets.

Though both Heroes of the Borderlands and Welcome to the Hellfire Club are aimed at helping newer players get started, they aren’t exactly the same. Heroes of the Borderlands is a massive set full of bits and bobs perfect for a group that’s brand-new to D&D. It also introduces a new tile system for character creation, something that the Stranger Things set leaves behind in favor of a more traditional pre-made set of character sheets. But where it’s a bit more scaled back compared to the traditional D&D starter set, Welcome to the Hellfire Club delivers on the 80s-inspired Stranger Things vibes.

According to D&D Franchise Creative Director Kara, the goal with the Stranger Things set was to give players “that experience of what it would have felt like to play around the table with Eddie.” So, where the Starter Set teaches you to play D&D, Welcome to the Hellfire Club pulls you into the universe of Stranger Things through its relationship to D&D. In fact, items like the DM screen and other components were designed with “the product that Eddie would have been playing with in 1986, 1987” in mind, while giving them a new creative twist for the modern game.

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast and Netflix

And this beautiful new Stranger Things boxed set could well be just the beginning for crossover content. This is already the second time that D&D has done a Stranger Things boxed set, which begs the question… is there more to come? When Pete asked about potentially putting out more content set in the Stranger Things universe, Kenna and Arman didn’t give away any specific future plans just yet. However, they did express that they enjoyed working with the Stranger Things team and would be open to more collabs in the future.

“I’d be super interested in doing another collaboration,” Arman said, adding that Welcome to the Hellfire Club has “really only scratched the surface of the characters and potential that we could have.” So while it’s not a promise or guarantee, it sounds like at least some of the team behind this latest D&D and Stranger Things collab would be open to making more similar content in the future.

D&D: Stranger Things – Welcome to the Hellfire Club is available now for $49.99 from D&D Beyond and major retailers.

Are you excited to see D&D creating more Stranger Things crossover content like Welcome to the Hellfire Club?