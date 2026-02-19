We Totally Think Marvel Has Already Low-Key Introduced Two Members of the MCU’s X-Men

The acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney fundamentally altered the trajectory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finally bringing several cornerstone properties back home to Marvel Studios. While the return of the First Family is already solidified after the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the reincorporation of the Mutants into the MCU has been significantly slower. Marvel Studios’ cautious approach reflects the X-Men’s popularity, as they remain widely recognizable by the broader audience and incredibly profitable. Still, with the confirmed return of the original X-Men cast for Avengers: Doomsday and the promise that Avengers: Secret Wars will effectively reset the timeline in 2027, Marvel Studios has established the perfect structural foundation to usher in a brand-new iteration of the team within the next few years.

Despite the global recognition associated with the X-Men, the specific concept of the Mutant has remained largely absent from the core narrative of the MCU since its inception. To properly bridge this gap and weave the species into the existing franchise, Marvel Studios is likely to use established characters to form the first X-Men team. This strategic decision would allow the production team to tie together different parts of the universe while providing a sense of narrative weight that a group of entirely new individuals might struggle to achieve. Furthermore, this methodology allows for a smoother transition that rewards long-term viewer investment, while avoiding the common complaints about the Multiversal Saga being so disconnected. Among the current roster of heroes, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) stand out as the primary candidates to become the first official members of the MCU’s X-Men.

Ms. Marvel’s New Origins Make Her a Prominent Mutant

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Ms. Marvel television series provided the first definitive confirmation of Mutants existing within the primary Earth-616 timeline, while departing from established comic canon. In the Marvel Comics, Kamala Khan was introduced as an Inhuman whose abilities were triggered by the Terrigen Mists, but the live-action adaptation explicitly utilized the term “mutation” to describe her genetic potential. This choice was further emphasized by the inclusion of a musical cue from X-Men: The Animated Series, a shorthand that connected the teenage hero to the broader mythology of Charles Xavier.

After Ms. Marvel, Kamala returned for The Marvels, an ensemble movie that has a post-credits sequence in which Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is stranded in a parallel reality where she is greeted by Hank McCoy (Kelsey Grammer), better known as the X-Man Beast. This moment confirmed that Marvel Studios is actively tracing a narrative path that allows Kamala to embrace her Mutant heritage while potentially serving as the connective tissue between the main universe and the traditional X-Men roster.

Furthermore, the integration of Kamala Khan into the X-Men provides a savvy commercial solution for a character who remains immensely popular despite the financial struggles of her debut film. While The Marvels failed to meet box office expectations, the portrayal of Vellani was universally praised for its earnestness and infectious energy. By shifting the character away from the cosmic-heavy Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) framework and into the world of the X-Men, Marvel Studios can preserve its beloved young star while placing her at the center of a more commercially robust brand. Finally, Kamala’s inherent optimism and her status as a “first-generation” MCU Mutant make her the ideal POV character for a new team struggling to find their place in a world that fears them.

Is Wonder Man a Mutant?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Television

Another highly probable candidate for the MCU’s inaugural X-Men team is Simon Williams, the protagonist of the recently premiered Wonder Man series. Unlike the comic book version of the character, whose ionic powers were the result of a scientific experiment conducted by Baron Zemo, the live-action narrative emphasizes that Simon has possessed his incredible abilities since childhood. The series frequently highlights the innate nature of his strength and durability, framing his powers as a biological development rather than a chemical accident. While Marvel Studios has refrained from explicitly labeling him as a Mutant during Wonder Man, the focus on an inherent ability that he struggles to control and must hide from a judgmental world aligns perfectly with the core themes of the X-Men.

The portrayal of Simon Williams by Abdul-Mateen II leans heavily into the internal conflict of a man leading a double life while navigating a society that treats individuals with powers with deep suspicion. This experience with prejudice and the burden of secrecy is the hallmark of the Mutant experience, making him a prime candidate to join a team dedicated to protecting those who are different. If Marvel Studios chooses to officially designate Wonder Man as a Mutant, it would provide the X-Men with a veteran presence who understands the complexities of public perception and celebrity culture. His unique perspective as an actor trying to maintain a normal career while possessing god-like power can build a bridge between the looming presence of the Department of Damage Control and the global struggle for Mutant rights, creating a more unified path for the X-Men’s arrival.

Wonder Man is currently available to stream in its entirety on Disney+, while Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18th.

Wonder Man is currently available to stream in its entirety on Disney+, while Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18th.