What Time Stranger Things Season 5, Part 1 Releases & How Many Episodes There Are

It’s finally time for Stranger Things Season 5. The hit Netflix series last aired back in the summer of 2022, ending with a major cliffhanger that set up the biggest battle yet as the threat of Vecna and the Upside Down radically increased. Three-and-a-half years later, the stage is set for one final, epic showdown, as the fifth season has been confirmed to be the last one of the show. Most of Stranger Things‘ cast is back, and Netflix has a major rollout planned for what could be the biggest TV release of the year.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 will be released on Netflix at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on November 26th, 2025 (and at 1 am on the 27th for UK viewers), and consists of four episodes. This is a major departure from the streamer’s typical release strategy, where new movies and TV shows usually drop at midnight PT/3 am ET on the day of release, but then there’s not much typical about the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. This is, after all, Netflix’s flagship series, and it wants to make it a true holiday event. With more people at home for Thanksgiving, then the timing ensures they can watch it together either on the Wednesday evening before the day itself, or it’ll be there for the holiday.

Stranger Things Season 5’s Full Episode Release Schedule For All Volumes

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is continuing on with this release pattern for the rest of Stranger Things Season 5, which is being split into three volumes in total. Volume 2, which is made up of three episodes, will drop on Christmas Day at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, and at 1 am on Boxing Day for subscribers in the UK.

Volume 3, which is just one episode – the series finale, which is expected to run for over two hours – will be released on New Year’s Eve at the same time, but is also going to be in select theaters in the United States and Canada. Check out the full release schedule below:

Episode # Title Release Date (U.S.) Release Time 1 “The Crawl” November 26th, 2025 5 pm PT

8 pm ET 2 “The Vanishing of [TBC]” November 26th, 2025 5 pm PT

8 pm ET 3 “The Turnbow Trap” November 26th, 2025 5 pm PT

8 pm ET 4 “Sorcerer” November 26th, 2025 5 pm PT

8 pm ET 5 “Shock Jock” December 25th, 2025 5 pm PT

8 pm ET 6 “Escape from Camazotz” December 25th, 2025 5 pm PT

8 pm ET 7 “The Bridge” December 25th, 2025 5 pm PT

8 pm ET 8 “The Rightside Up” December 31st, 2025 5 pm PT

8 pm ET

Stranger Things Season 5 should be one of the biggest releases in Netflix history, and quite possibly the biggest. Season 4 previously held this record for an English-language series, with 140.7m views, but it was broken by Wednesday Season 1 with a whopping 252m [via Tudum]. All three seasons of Squid Game are bigger, with Season 1 having the overall record at 265.2m views. That’s a huge target to beat but, with Season 5 being such a global event and releasing in three parts, it could overtake it. Either way, Netflix is betting big on Stranger Things, and it’s pretty much guaranteed to pay off in terms of viewership.

All previous seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.

