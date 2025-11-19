WWE Breaks Hearts With Shocking Betrayal Of Beloved Champion And Title Upset

WWE has delivered a number of big surprises over the past few weeks, including some unexpected returns throughout John Cena’s final match tournament and even a key NXT call-up or two. Surprises aren’t locked to just returns and call-ups though, as tonight WWE delivered a truly shocking twist that not only betrayed a beloved Champion, but also caused them to lose their Title.

Tonight’s main event on WWE NXT was for the NXT Women’s Championship, which was held by fan favorite Tatum Paxley after she got the biggest win of her career to win the Title against Jacy Jayne. Jayne got Paxley to give her a rematch, but even with the attempted interference of Fatal Influence, Paxley looked to have the match in hand. That all changed though when Paxley’s “family” from The Culling betrayed her and knocked her out, setting her up for a major loss, much to the crowd’s surprise and dismay.

Jayne had managed to hit her finisher on Paxley and seemed to have the match won, but Paxley left her stunned when she managed to kick out of the cover. Despite Fatal Influence attempting to use the Championship as a weapon, Paxley survived and stayed in the fight, and a frustrated Jayne then kicked Paxley out of the ring to the floor. Thankfully, Paxley landed on her team’s side of the ring, but then things took a turn.

When Paxley went to get back in the ring, Shawn Spears and Niko Vance got in front of Paxley, blocking her way. Spears tilted his head and smiled as Izzi Dame rocked Paxley with a brutal kick to the head. They threw Paxley into the ring much to Jayne’s surprise, but Jayne didn’t waste any time, as she hit her finisher one more time and sealed the win with a pin. Jayne is now once again an NXT Women’s Champion.

Jayne now joins elite company as a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, as that elite group only includes three other names in Roxanne Perez, Shayna Baszler, and Charlotte Flair. All three others in that group have put up big Title reigns, with Shayna Baszler sitting at the top with the longest reign of that group, with a combined reign of 548 days as Champion.

Unfortunately, the betrayal means that Paxley’s reign comes in far shorter at just 23 days, and on top of that, it remains to be seen what the direction is for Paxley moving forward. One would think that she would seek revenge on The Culling, but this could also be a way to wrap up her story in NXT and move her to the main roster.

Ironically, The Culling has really come together as a faction around Paxley, but now that they have real heat and are established, perhaps Paxley can move to Raw or SmackDown either as a singles star or as a potential Tag Team star with Lyra Valkyria.

We’ll have to wait and see, but now Jayne is once again NXT Women’s Champion, so any thoughts of her moving to the main roster at the moment are put on hold.

