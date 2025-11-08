A WWE NXT Superstar Has Joined the Main Roster (And Could Take SmackDown By Storm)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was focused on building new feuds ahead of Survivor Series and WarGames, as they teased battles between Cody Rhodes and Aleister Black and Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair throughout the first half of the episode. WWE wasn’t done though, and decided to introduce a promising NXT superstar into the mix, which not only bolstered SmackDown’s already talented roster but also created a new powerhouse Tag Team in the process.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have been having to watch their backs at all times across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and most recently, Nia Jax confronted her old friend Alexa and ended up battling it out with Charlotte during tonight’s show. It turns out that Jax took everyone’s advice and found herself a friend, and that friend turned out to be NXT Superstar Lash Legend, who is now officially part of the SmackDown roster.

It all happened when Jax was battling Flair in the ring, with Flair seemingly on the way to a win. Bliss was cheering Flair on at ringside, but suddenly someone emerged from the crowd and attacked Bliss, locking a hold from the barricade. The attacker was Legend, and during the attack, Flair saw it and ended up being distracted just enough for Jax to capitalize and take her down for the win.

It wasn’t known at that point whether or not Legend was officially part of the main roster, but WWE confirmed it on commentary right after and then reaffirmed Legend’s SmackDown status in a backstage interview with Jax. Jax was asked about the new partnership and why she decided to align with Legend, and had nothing but compliments for the former NXT star. Jax said, “I faced Lash on NXT, and she is a formidable adversary and that’s why she’s my friend.”

Legend has already impressed fans and officials alike on the main roster in several different appearances, and out of everyone in NXT right now, she may have the most appearances under her belt, including as part of a premium live event. That should make her transition from NXT to SmackDown much easier, and as for the pairing with Jax, WWE just created a potentially monster team for the Tag Division.

Legend’s power was already formidable, as she displayed in previous appearances and in the Royal Rumble. Pairing her with Jax creates an instant power-focused duo that can go with just about anyone, and after Bliss and Flair’s run with the Women’s Tag Team Championships is done, one could easily see this team being their successors until a babyface team can take them down.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s next, but this was an unexpected and welcome move for SmackDown, and creates yet more intrigue for the Women’s Tag Team Division.

