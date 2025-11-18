Former World Champion Returns To WWE (But Is He Back For Good?)

John Cena’s The Last Time Is Now tournament has already delivered some fun surprises in terms of match-ups, one of which was seen during tonight’s Monday Night Raw in the form of Je’Von Evans vs Gunther. There was also the surprise appearance of Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) on last week’s SmackDown, but there was one additional surprise during tonight’s episode with the return of a former WWE World Champion looking to cement his spot in the semi-finals. The question is, with his return to WWE, is he actually sticking around, or is this a one-off appearance?

WWE had teased a mystery opponent for Solo Sikoa during his match on Monday Night Raw, and the crowd reacted with a huge pop when Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) made his return to a WWE ring. Ziggler has been on a fantastic run in TNA since departing WWE, even becoming the TNA World Champion for a lengthy run. In fact, during his entrance, Ziggler shouted out TNA as he made his way to the ring, and fans were elated to see him at Madison Square Garden.

Sikoa went for the first strike, but it was Ziggler who landed the first series of punches. The crowd was clearly rooting for Ziggler, and he was on a roll early, hitting a big combo of offense before locking in the crossface. Sikoa managed to get to the bottom rope to break it up, but Ziggler then leapt off the ring apron and connected with a forearm to the head.

Sikoa then found himself getting slammed into the announce table as “let’s go Ziggler” chants rang out, and Ziggler went up top and hit an elbow drop into a cover, but Sikoa kicked out. Sikoa was able to get something going after the commercial break, but he slammed into the turnbuckle on the next charge, allowing Ziggler to come back and hit a spiked DDT and a Blonde Ambition, though Sikoa would kick out of the cover attempt.

Ziggler then got slammed with a Spinning Solo into a cover, but Ziggler was able to kick out of the cover attempt. Sikoa signaled for the Samoan Spike, but missed it, and Ziggler then almost pinned him. Ziggler then countered and hit the Zig Zag into a cover, but Sikoa managed to survive it and kick out before the 3-count.

Ziggler then set up for a superkick and hit the second attempt, but Sikoa then responded with a Samoan Spike out of nowhere and got the pin and the win. Sikoa advances to the next round of the tournament to face the winner of Carmelo Hayes vs Bronson Reed, but now the question becomes what happens with Ziggler in WWE?

Ziggler has been an active part of TNA all throughout this year, even as of a week ago, and he made sure to highlight TNA during his entrance as well. While he did once again use the Dolph Ziggler persona, it’s in keeping with what WWE did with Matt Cardona during his return, as he assumed the Zack Ryder persona once more.

It’s since been confirmed that Cardona’s return was a special appearance, but he did establish a merchandise deal with WWE, and that’s why his Zack Ryder shirts are on sale on the WWE Shop. Ziggler seems to have a similar deal in place, as his shirts are now available on WWE Shop, and since this was also part of John Cena’s retirement tournament, it could very well be a one-off appearance that could maybe lead to something more permanent in the future.

We’ll have to wait and see, but even if it was just for one more night, it was great to see Ziggler back in a WWE ring.

