WWE Fans Losing It Over Raw’s Botched Ending

Survivor Series WarGames is just on the horizon, and WWE spent much of tonight’s new episode of Monday Night Raw finishing the various builds to the Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches. While most of that went off without a hitch, the final moments of Raw were not so lucky, as one unexpected botch in the closing moments led to fans losing it online as the show came to a close, and even the superstar who botched the entrance couldn’t help but laugh. You can watch it all play out in the video below.

The final match of tonight’s WWE Raw was between two members of each Men’s WarGames team as they battled it out for the advantage in the WarGames match. That said, it wasn’t long before everyone but one superstar was involved, and that’s when Brock Lesnar made his big return. Unfortunately, as he went to stomp his foot in time with the entrance, Lesnar slipped and fell down to the floor, and all Heyman could do was watch it happen.

Brock Lesnar slipped and fell whilst making his entrance.#WWERAW



It got better though, as Lesnar then rolled back and got up to his feet, and when he walked by Bron Breakker, Breakker could be seen holding back a laugh, and Lesnar was chuckling too. Lesnar put his hat on Breakker and then joined the rest of the team down the ramp, and that’s essentially how Monday Night Raw ended.

As you can imagine, fans online were losing it over the unexpected botch, which has never happened before regarding Lesnar’s entrance. WWE has also edited the video of that ending segment to start right after Lesnar gives his hat to Breakker, getting rid of the fall completely, but you can see how it actually played out before that in the video above. Lesnar doesn’t botch often, and it’s always funny when it’s not even something in the ring, but in the entrance.

As for the match, the teams vying for the advantage would be Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the babyfaces and Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul for the heels. While it started out that way, everyone else would eventually get involved, and one person utilized all that chaos to his advantage to score the win. That would be Logan Paul, who got the win for his team and earned even more heat from the crowd. At this point, it’s likely that the faces are winning at WarGames, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Survivor Series WarGames Updated Card:

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: John Cena (C) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breuker

Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, and AJ Lee vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch

WWE Survivor Series WarGames takes place on Saturday, November 29th at 7 PM ET.

