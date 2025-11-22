WWE’s Hottest Feud Just Joined WarGames On SmackDown

WWE’s Survivor Series premium live event is only one week away, and the few lingering questions regarding the card and the WarGames matches were set to be answered during tonight’s WWE SmackDown. One of the biggest questions was in regards to who would be the final members of the WarGames matches, and not only did WWE answer that question, but it answered it by making one of the company’s hottest feuds a key part of the WarGames match, and now this match could be the best part of Survivor Series.

While the Men’s WarGames match is complete as far as lineups on both teams, the Women’s WarGames match still had two open spots, with one on each team. After a tease last week, Rhea Ripley revealed that it would be AJ Lee in that final spot on their team, but an attack from the heel team would reveal that their final member was none other than Becky Lynch, making the on-fire feud between Lynch and Lee a central part of the match.

AJ LEE IS THE FIFTH MEMBER BUT SHE'S OUTNUMBERED!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/nQj9I32AM8 — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

The complete teams are now set, and it will be the babyface team of Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and AJ Lee facing the heel team of Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch. The feud between Lynch and Lee really kicked into gear shortly before WrestlePalooza, as Lee returned to WWE after a decade to help her husband CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Lynch. Punk and Lee prevailed at WrestlePalooza, but then Lee took a break from WWE TV until she returned at the perfect time, which helped Maxxine Dupri defeat The Man and take the Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

.@WWEAsuka's team has found their fifth member in the form of @BeckyLynchWWE… 😳 pic.twitter.com/FSvZEg7VGl — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2025

That reignited the issues between Lynch and Lee, and while Lynch hasn’t stopped crashing out on social media after her loss to Dupri, she clearly kept an eye on Lee and what was going on with Ripley. Tonight, Lynch made her move, attacking Lee and keeping her from helping her team in the ring after they were ambushed by Jax, Legend, Sane, and Asuka.

The Men’s WarGames match is similarly stacked and is looking to make a big impression at Survivor Series as well. That said, over the past few years, it’s been the Women’s WarGames match that has stolen the show, and with the current lineup, they could well steal the show again in 2025.

WWE Survivor Series 2025 Current Card

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: John Cena (C) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breuker

Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky, and AJ Lee vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and Becky Lynch

Survivor Series WarGames streams on the ESPN DTC on November 29 at 7 PM EST.

